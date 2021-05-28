The Safeway store at 10355 King George Blvd., Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

The Safeway store at 10355 King George Blvd., Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Final day ahead for the Safeway store in Whalley

Sobeys-owned grocery store sits on prime land

Saturday (May 29) is the final day of business for Whalley’s Safeway store, closing forever at 6 p.m.

The closure of the longtime “Surrey Central” outlet was announced in mid-February.

The Sobeys-owned grocery store, located at King George Boulevard and 104th Avenue, sits on prime land, just east of the towering Civic Hotel and Surrey City Hall.

It’s still not clear when, or if, the building will be knocked down for redevelopment of the site. A Sobeys media rep has not returned emails about the subject.

• RELATED STORY, from 2019: Discount grocery store FreshCo to replace Surrey Safeway locations

A few blocks south of there, the next phase of Surrey’s King George Hub development will buzz with close to 400 employees of Westland Insurance and also a Save-On-Foods store.

Signs in the Safeway store thank customers for shopping there over the years.

“Come see us at the Fleetwood Safeway where we’d be pleased to serve you,” the sign says. “For our pharmacy customers, the pharmacy will be relocating to 10388 City Parkway, Surrey.”

The store is located a block north of the former Stardust roller rink building, demolished Feb. 13 to make way for a 49-storey tower on the site.


