Fifth year for Ocean Park garage sale

May 26 event ‘impossible to miss,’ says organizer

A multi-family garage sale is to take place Saturday, May 26, organizer by real estate agent Lesley Hames. (Google Maps image)

A garage sale that aims to “bring neighbours together” is set for tomorrow (May 26) in Ocean Park.

The Ocean Park Multi-Family Garage Sale, organized by real estate agent Lesley Hames, is in its fifth year.

“It’s a wonderful time to clean things out,” Hames writes in an email promoting the sale.

Signs advising of the sale are to be posted at major entry points to the area – including 22 Avenue and 128 Street, and 14 Avenue and 128 Street – and there are to be arrows pointing towards each individual site.

“This event will be impossible to miss,” Hames writes.