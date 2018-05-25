A multi-family garage sale is to take place Saturday, May 26, organizer by real estate agent Lesley Hames. (Google Maps image)

Fifth year for Ocean Park garage sale

May 26 event ‘impossible to miss,’ says organizer

A garage sale that aims to “bring neighbours together” is set for tomorrow (May 26) in Ocean Park.

The Ocean Park Multi-Family Garage Sale, organized by real estate agent Lesley Hames, is in its fifth year.

“It’s a wonderful time to clean things out,” Hames writes in an email promoting the sale.

Signs advising of the sale are to be posted at major entry points to the area – including 22 Avenue and 128 Street, and 14 Avenue and 128 Street – and there are to be arrows pointing towards each individual site.

“This event will be impossible to miss,” Hames writes.

