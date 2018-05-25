Fifth year for Ocean Park garage sale

A garage sale that aims to “bring neighbours together” is set for tomorrow (May 26) in Ocean Park.
The Ocean Park Multi-Family Garage Sale, organized by real estate agent Lesley Hames, is in its fifth year.
“It’s a wonderful time to clean things out,” Hames writes in an email promoting the sale.
Signs advising of the sale are to be posted at major entry points to the area – including 22 Avenue and 128 Street, and 14 Avenue and 128 Street – and there are to be arrows pointing towards each individual site.
“This event will be impossible to miss,” Hames writes.