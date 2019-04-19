In this Oc. 21, 2018, file photo the company logo shines off the front of a vehicle at a Fiat dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 1.6 million vehicles worldwide to replace Takata front passenger air bag inflators that can be dangerous. The recall covers the 2010 through 2016 Jeep Wrangler SUV, the 2010 Ram 3500 pickup and 4500/5500 Chassis Cab trucks, the 2010 and 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup, the 2010 through 2014 Dodge Challenger muscle car, the 2011 through 2015 Dodge Charger sedan, and the 2010 through 2015 Chrysler 300 sedan. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Fiat Chrysler recalls over 300K cars due to rollaway risk

More than 300,000 vehicles in North America are being recalled

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 300,000 vehicles in North America because a transmission problem could cause them to roll away unexpectedly.

The recall covers Dodge Dart compact cars from 2013 through 2016 with six-speed automatic transmissions.

The company says a bushing can fail, causing the shifter cable to come loose from the transmission. That means when a driver shifts to park or another gear, the gear may not change and the car could roll away.

Fiat Chrysler says it doesn’t know of any related crashes or injuries. But it advises owners to shut off the engine and set the parking brake before leaving the cars.

Dealers will replace the bushing at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start May 31.

The Associated Press

