South Surrey’s Pacific Inn Resort & Conference Centre, known by locals at the Pink Palace. (File photo)

South Surrey’s Pacific Inn Resort & Conference Centre, known by locals at the Pink Palace. (File photo)

Farmers market proposed for South Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ property

Market pending approval by City of Surrey

Managers of the Pacific Inn – home to a former hotel and now filming studio – are yet again finding a new purpose for the property known by many on the Semiahmoo Peninsula as the Pink Palace.

General manager Margarett Lange told Peace Arch News Wednesday (March 24) that there’s a plan in the works to use the Pacific Inn parking lot this summer for a weekend farmer’s market.

Lange said she’s yet to receive approval from the city, but the plan includes a 100-vendor market from May 1 to Oct. 10. The operation is to run Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There’s some flexibility, she added, as the market will be on private land as opposed to public land.

Last year, the hotel reinvented itself as the Pink Palace Film Studios. The 150-room hotel’s principal paying guests are B.C. film and television productions taking advantage of the high-ceiling building and its airplane hangar-sized atrium. Filming schedules will not conflict with market days, Lange said, as filming only takes place during the week.

RELATED: South Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ reinvented as film facility

While the intention is to have local vendors selling fresh produce and other items generally found in farmer’s markets, Lange said they’re also to incorporate vendors that offer items not found in the area.

“It’s not just your traditional farm market. We’re going to be inviting vendors from outside of the city, as well,” Lange said. “We will include items that are very difficult to find elsewhere.”

Lange said they’re in the process of connecting with vendors now, and she hopes to meet with the city soon to pitch the idea.

She said Chartwell Crescent Gardens Retirement Community, which is located directly beside the palace, has been supportive of the proposal. She also noted that the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce has been of great assistance.

She said they currently have two plans in place, one with a focus on COVID-19 regulations and the other being a post-COVID plan.

“We will have a one-way thoroughfare for COVID reasons. The public parking will be around the side and back of the hotel,” she said, adding that the market will be situated in the front entrance parking lot of the hotel.

Lange said they’re looking to do things “a little bit differently” than traditional farm markets.

“Quite a few surprises, just adding some more fun and different events within the farm market. Every couple of weeks it’ll be something different so that it won’t be the same old farm market.”

Many of the plans, she added, are dependent on where the province is with COVID-19 health and safety regulations.

“I’m hoping COVID restrictions ease up more. We have so many ideas down the pipe but a lot of them are obviously pending COVID.”

In 2018, the hotel announced a $25-million redevelopment as a DoubleTree by Hilton.

The market will serve as an opportunity for hotel officials to keep the community up-to-date with the progress of that development.

“We want to share with the community, when they come and visit us, what our plans are for the future,” Lange said. “I know everybody’s wondering. So they’ll be able to join the farm market and we’ll be able to share what our journey is going to be for the next couple of years.”

The Pacific Inn, located at 1160 King George Blvd., was nicknamed ‘The Pink Palace’ by locals because of its unusual bright pink colour scheme.


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Always ready to adapt’: Surrey small businesses stay resilient in a year of COVID-19

Just Posted

Assistant coach Simon Gau instructs players on one of Cloverdale Minor Baseball’s Mosquito division teams. Mosquito is the division name for U11. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Baseball returns to Cloverdale after players lost entire season last year

‘It’s been a long, weird year,’ says Matthew Rudolfs

South Surrey’s Pacific Inn Resort & Conference Centre, known by locals at the Pink Palace. (File photo)
Farmers market proposed for South Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ property

Market pending approval by City of Surrey

Tony Kubek, the owner of Truckin’ BBQ in Cloverdale, opened the restaurant last summer during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘Always ready to adapt’: Surrey small businesses stay resilient in a year of COVID-19

New businesses starting up during the pandemic has been a surprising trend

VanVlack family of Whalley has been evicted from their townhouse after neighbour complained about special needs child making too much noise. (Submitted photo)
Whalley family evicted, says neighbour complained child with special needs is too noisy

Tenants advocacy group staged rally Wednesday on behalf of family of six

This map illustrates the number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Vancouver from March 14 to 20, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)
Jump in number of active COVID-19 cases in Delta

141 active cases for the week of March 14 to 20 the most in the city since the week ending Dec. 5

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

Nicole Picard receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Nabil Chikh as pharmacies begin giving Covid-19 vaccinations Monday, March 22, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada surpasses 10 per cent COVID vaccination mark, but are we going fast enough?

Sixty per cent of Canadians over the age of 80 have received at least one dose

For every male sockeye salmon that doesn’t make it back to its spawning grounds, at least two, sometimes three females die, says findings from a recent UBC study. (Courtesy Photo/MC Martin)
Study uncovers B.C. female salmon dying 2x the rate of males

Dr. Scott Hinch predicts the disparity will become more prominent in coming years, calls upon the DFO to help ease their migration journey

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Claremont’s Troy Patterson started an online petition last month calling for construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline to stop. The petition now has over 23,000 signatures. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. teen’s petition to stop Coastal GasLink pipeline garners over 23,000 signatures

Greater Victoria student worried about potential impact on Great Bear Rainforest, marine life

John Horace Oughton, known as the “paper bag rapist,” (pictured in a 1987 photo) was denied parole at an online hearing this week.
Notorious B.C. ‘Paper Bag Rapist’ denied parole yet again

The sexual assaults on the women and children took place in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in the 1980s

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Most Read