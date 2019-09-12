Evo cars can now park at Vancouver parking meters for free

Pilot program does not including parking at meters with ‘no stopping’ rules

Evo Car Share launched a pilot in agreement with the City of Vancouver on Sept. 12, 2019 that allows members to park Evo vehicles at metered parking spaces in the city for free. (Evo/BCAA photo)

Drivers in Vancouver can now park in metered spaces for no more than the cost of an Evo membership.

The car-share company announced its new pilot agreement on Thursday, saying if members choose to end their trips at one of the 10,077 meters in the city, Evo will pick up the tab.

Vice president Tai Silvey said in a news release the deal is meant to boost mobility, convenience and affordability for members beyond the reserved parking spaces already available to them across the Lower Mainland.

Created by BCAA, Evo has a fleet of more than 1,500 hybrid vehicles equipped with bike/ski racks in several Lower Mainland communities, including Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster.

The free metered parking pilot is only available in the City of Vancouver and does not including parking at meters with “no stopping” rules.

