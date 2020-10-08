Erin Brockovich. (Photo: wikimedia.org)

Erin Brockovich to speak at Surrey Women in Business Awards, gone online for $135

March event was cancelled due to COVID-19

An online version of Surrey Women in Business Awards will feature a keynote address by Erin Brockovich, whose story of dogged persistence was told in a 2000 biographical film that starred Julia Roberts.

The 11th annual event will take place in a digital space Friday, Oct. 23, starting at 11 a.m., with the presentation of seven awards at businessinsurrey.com.

Brockovich was set to speak during the awards luncheon last March, but the event was cancelled when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit.

Close to 500 people had paid to attend the in-person event at Guildford’s Sheraton hotel. Tickets fetched $135 each – and that remains the price for Surrey Board of Trade members to view the revamped event online, or $155 for the general public.

“We had high hopes that we’d be able to resume this in person but that just doesn’t seem to be the reality,” Anita Huberman, CEO of the board of trade, said in a news release. “We are so excited to announce that we will be moving forward with a digital event.”

Huberman said she had the chance to speak to Brockovich recently.

“I can absolutely say she is an amazing, inspirational woman,” Huberman said. “The audience will have key takeaways during this uncertain economic time with a key message that encompasses that anything is possible for women no matter what.”

Those who were previously registered for the in-person event have been transferred to the new online date, Huberman noted.

Food from the cancelled March event was provided to those facing hardships in light of the pandemic, the SBoT release notes. “Further, the Surrey Board of Trade is now partnering with The Full Cupboard, the Envision Financial community-based signature program established in 2013, to raise food, funds and awareness about the critical issue of hunger in the communities where they operate. Partial proceeds of this event will be donated to the Surrey Food Bank, through The Full Cupboard.”

The awards include the categories of Entrepreneur (small business), Entrepreneur (large business), Corporate Leader, Professional, Not-for-Profit Leader, Emerging Leader and Social Trailblazer, and the finalists were announced on Jan. 22.

2020 Surrey Women in Business Awards finalists:

Entrepreneur (Small Business):

Katrina Amurao, Katrina Amurao Personal Real Estate Corporation – RE/MAX 2000 – Surrey

Pavani Gunadasa, Clayton Glass

Jean Su, GenerationsE Software Solutions Inc.

Entrepreneur (Large Business):

Sandra Christian, Creative Kids Learning Centers

Christina Marcano, Silver Icing Inc.

Joy Mauro, Turnabout Luxury Resale

Professional:

Sara Forte, Forte Law Corporation

Emily Kearns, Ankenman Associates Architects Inc.

Dr. Monica Michel, SOMA MD

Not-for-Profit Leader:

Azra Hussain, Surrey Hospital Foundation

Beth Kish, Peace Arch Hospice Society

Sue McIntosh, Seniors Come Share Society

Corporate Leadership:

Gena Cole, Coast Capital Savings

Stephanie Howes, Kwantlen Polytechnic University

Diane Roy, FortisBC

Emerging Leader:

Donya Divsalar, Decode by SFU Aerospace

Cherie Storms, Pacific Customs Brokers Ltd.

Julie Wang, Tiny Planet Digital

Social Trailblazer:

Theresa Campbell, Safer Schools Together

Laura Mannix, DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society

Kiran Toor, KidsPlay Youth Foundation

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
