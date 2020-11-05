Engineer Steers wins Surrey’s 2020 Business Person award in ‘Resiliency Edition’ broadcast

Graphic shows Roger Steers as winner of Surrey’s Business Person of the Year for 2020, during an online awards event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade on Thursday evening (Nov. 5).

Surrey’s Business Person of the Year is Roger Steers, managing principal of RJC Engineers.

The award was among eight announced Thursday evening (Nov. 5) during an online broadcast of the 2020 Business Excellence Awards, organized annually by Surrey Board of Trade.

The “Resiliency Edition” of the awards replaced an event that typically packs the ballroom of Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, a gathering not possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other award winners are Mainland Whisky (Business Resilience Winner with 1-10 Employees), My Greek Taverna (Business Resilience Winner with 11-40 Employees), Nana’s Kitchen & Hot Sauce (Business Resilience Winner with 41+ Employees), Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society (Not-for-Profit Resilience), Sundher Group (Surrey International Trade Award), Firetech Manufacturing (Surrey Innovation Award) and OCION Water Sciences (Surrey Environment and Business Award).

As Business Person of the Year, Steers has built a reputation for having a client-focused approach to prime consulting and project management, according to an awards bio.

“Roger exemplifies what it is to be a community service leader. He is a champion of RJC Engineers’ Ride to Conquer Cancer teams, which have raised almost $2 million for cancer foundations across Canada. He is an active member within his industry and his community serving on numerous boards, associations, and institutes.”

On Twitter, Steers’ bio notes his role as past chair of research and development at BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, and that he’s a 14-time rider on the Ride to Conquer Cancer.

Congrats to our very own @RogerSteers winning the 2020 Surrey Business Person of the Year Award! A role model in our office and in the community, can’t say we agree more! Well done! #SurreyBC #SBEA2020 https://t.co/eIwBjB1ECz — RJC Vancouver (@RJCvancouver) November 6, 2020

This year’s awards event, presented by TD Bank and hosted by Global broadcaster Jay Janower, included virtual networking and exhibitor spaces, and live entertainment sponsored by Trans Mountain Corporation. Finalists in the eight categories were featured through professional video presentations, sponsored by CN.

Award sponsors are EXP Services Inc., Hamilton Duncan, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Live Well Exercise Clinic and MNP, along with community sponsorship from FortisBC and Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. Media sponsors are CKNW, Global BC and the Surrey Now-Leader, and event supporters are Glen Chua Media and Focus Audio Visual.

