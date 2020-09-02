Earls Grandview Corners, the latest location in the popular Canadian restaurant chain, will open on Saturday, Sept. 26. (Artist rendering)

Earls Grandview Corners set to open Sept. 26

Newest location of popular Canadian restaurant will open at 50 per cent capacity

It’s been a decade since South Surrey was home to an Earls restaurant. But that will change at the end of this month, when the popular chain opens its newest location at Grandview Corners.

The restaurant which, according to a sign formerly posted at the 16071 24 Ave. construction site, was initially scheduled to begin operating last May, will open its doors to diners on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Earls Grandview Corners will be able to seat 215 guests, with “a year-round solarium offering up to 38 diners an airy take on indoor dining,” according to a release issued Wednesday (Sept. 2).

However, in keeping with COVID-19 safety protocols, seating in the dining room will be kept at 50 per cent capacity to ensure social distancing, and strict safety and sanitary measures will be followed, the release notes.

Additionally, there will be a designated parking spot and separate entrance for customers to collect pick-up orders.

The “globally-inspired menu,” which includes a number of plant-based options, will be offered seven days a week, including weekend brunch and “happy hour” specials, the release notes.

Reservations and walk-ins will be accepted.

Formerly home to Montana’s BBQ & Bar, the extensively renovated building features a “Refined Industrial” design, including open-beam ceilings, vibrant mosaic floors, draping greenery, and a colour scheme of warm earth tones.

Earls Grandview Corners has commissioned the work of some notable South Surrey and Vancouver-based talent to adorn the walls. The curated collection will include artwork by South Surrey’s Dontdoze Art Collective and a six-piece series by Vancouver artists Sandeep Johal. Jennifer Clark, also based out of South Surrey, will be the featured mural artist in the new space.

Started in 1982 as a “laid-back burger and beer joint” in Edmonton, by Leroy Earl (Bus) Fuller and his son Stan Fuller, Earls Kitchen + Bar now operates in 66 locations across North America, including 56 in Canada and the 10 in the U.S.


