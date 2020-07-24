The kitchen in the Morgan Creek home, at 3409 155 A St., that is part of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation Dream Lottery. (Contributed photo)

Dream Lottery home up for grabs in Morgan Creek

South Surrey prize home part of latest BC Children’s Hospital Foundation lotto

Another hospital lottery grand-prize package is up for grabs this summer – and it once again includes a Semiahmoo Peninsula home.

On Thursday, the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation announced that tickets were now on sale – at bcchildren.com – for the 2020 Dream Lottery, proceeds from which go towards funding research that “leads to innovative discoveries and treatments.”

There are eight different grand-prize packages to choose from, headlined by homes in South Surrey’s Morgan Creek neighbourhood, Kelowna, Tsawwassen, Okanagan Falls, Victoria, False Creek in Vancouver and Courtenay. The eighth choice is $2.2-million cash, tax-free.

The Morgan Creek home package, located at 3409 155A St., is valued at $2.8M. The house is 6,255 sq.-ft. and features five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, and “an abundance of high-tech features.” The package also includes $110,000 in furnishings and $25,000 cash.

“This year’s eight grand prize packages are dreamier than ever,” said Erin Cebula, BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery celebrity spokesperson.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the home is not open for viewing, but a virtual tour is available on the lottery website.

There are also 51 early-bird prizes up for grabs, including a 36-foot luxury motorhome with $25,000 cash; or the choice between a Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid or Tesla Model X. Fifty winners will also receive $1,000.

Last February, the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation Choices Lottery also included a Morgan Creek home and in 2019, three lottery homes were located in South Surrey.

Tickets can be purchased for the Dream Lottery until Oct. 15.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Hospitals

The great room in the Morgan Creek home, at 3409 155 A St., that is part of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation Dream Lottery. (Contributed photo)

