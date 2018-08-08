The ‘Skip ball’ toy has been recalled. (Health Canada)

Dollarama recalls 500,000 ‘Skip Ball’ toys due to high chemical levels

The phthalates found can cause ‘reproductive and developmental abnormalities’ in children

Dollarama is recalling more than 500,000 toys across Canada after finding that they might have worryingly high levels of phthalates.

In a statement Tuesday, Health Canada said the dollar store chain is recalling the Skip Ball toy, which is made up of a pink ankle loop and a multi-colored ball, attached by a plastic cord.

The toys have product number 14-1401338 on the upper front part of the packaging and 667888025213 on the back.

Health Canada said studies suggest some phthalates may cause reproductive and developmental abnormalities in young children when “soft vinyl products containing phthalates are sucked or chewed for extended periods.”

Phthalates are added to plastics to increase their flexibility, transparency, durability, and longevity.

Dollarama said it has not received reports of injuries related to the toys, which were sold between January 2012 to July 27, 2018.

