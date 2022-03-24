Diaper drive returning to South Surrey

The 2nd Annual Diaper Drive, aiming to collect 100,000 diapers for families in need, is set for April 30 in South Surrey. (Contributed photo)

An effort that began last year with an aim to help struggling young families keep their tiniest ends covered during the pandemic is set to return to South Surrey.

READ MORE: Diaper drop planned in South Surrey for Sources, Options

An initiative of Coldwell Banker Marquise Realty, the 2nd Annual Diaper Drive is set for 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. on April 30, and it’s hoped that community members will help with a goal to collect 100,000 diapers for distribution through Sources Community Resource Centres and Options Community Services Society.

As with last year, all sizes of disposable diapers are needed, from newborn to toddler. Donations of baby wipes and formula will also be welcomed.

Inspired by community collection efforts by several Coldwell Banker brokerages in the U.S., last year’s inaugural South Surrey event resulted in the donation of more than 100,000 diapers, organizer Bianca Middleton said.

“It was our first event and the turnout, given the pandemic, was amazing,” Middleton told Peace Arch News.

“This year we are expanding it a bit and have sent out sponsorship packages so that we can boost our presence.”

The drive will be held at Coldwell’s South Surrey location, 3088 Croydon Dr.

For more information, call 604-535-7653.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

Commmunityfundraiser