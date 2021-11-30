Delta’s business community celebrated at Hats Off to Excellence Awards

Seven awards were handed out as the event returned to an in-person format on Friday, Nov. 19

Scottsdale Optometry’s Dr. Harmeet Waraich and Haroop Kaur celebrate the best of local business at the Delta Chamber of Commerce’s 70th annual Hats Off to Excellence Awards on Nov. 19, 2021. (Delta Chamber of Commerce/submitted photo)

The best of Delta’s business community was honoured last month at the Delta Chamber of Commerce’s 70th annual Hats Off to Excellence Awards.

After going virtual last year due to COVID-1 restrictions, this year’s gala on Friday, Nov. 19 was once again an in-person celebration, albeit a smaller affair than in years past.

Seven awards were handed out, including Citizen of the Year which was awarded posthumously to Delta Optimist general manager Dave Hamilton, who lost his battle with cancer in April.

In addition to his decades at the Optimist newspaper, Hamilton also served at various points as a board member, executive member and board chair at the Delta Chamber of Commerce, as well as president of the Rotary Club of Tsawwassen and district governor for Rotary District 5040.

“Dave Hamilton was the great connector. Dave could solve problems by putting the right people in the room together,” read his bio in the gala’s program. “It was amazing how connected Dave was in our community and how he used his connections at the city, chamber, Rotary, Optimist, and the many charities he supported to make Delta a better place. (…) We thank Dave for all he did for our community of Delta, and we all know that Dave is dancing in Heaven — and can Dave dance!”

Others honoured Friday night include Rising Star Business Award winner Collaborative Wellness, Small Business of the Year Matt Concrete, Medium Business of the Year Adrenaline Marine, Large Business of the Year Linwood Custom Homes, Community Impact Award winner Alongside You and Apprentice of the Year Jordan Hawksworth of McKim Mechanical Plumbing & Heating.

Other finalists for this year’s awards were Roasted Bean at Northgate (Rising Star Business), The Hub Refillery (Rising Star Business), Scottsdale Optometry (Small Business of the Year), Premier Plastics (Small Business of the Year), ATI Truck Body and Paint (Medium Business of the Year), McKim Mechanical Plumbing & Heating (Medium Business of the Year), Tidewater Container Services (Large Business of the Year), North Delta Seafoods (Large Business of the Year), Evolution Group of Companies (Community Impact), 505-Junk (Community Impact), Matt Braun of Neutron Factory Works (Apprentice of the Year) and Mark Herrington of Absolute Plumbing (Apprentice of the Year).

“With immense gratitude, I would like to thank all of our attendees, nominees, recipients and sponsors for helping to make our 70th annual Hats Off to Excellence Awards a truly special event. To celebrate Delta businesses in person again — after such hardship in the business community — is a testament to the remarkable resolve of our entrepreneurs and community leaders,” Delta Chamber of Commerce executive director Jill McKnight said in a message to members Nov. 26.

“Moreover, I would like to acknowledge the astounding women in business at last Friday’s gala. I’m so proud of the hard work and tenacity of the women I was honoured to find myself seated with during the event. This is not to mention the all-female nominees for the Rising Star Business Award. The impact and precedent women in Delta businesses are setting for future generations of entrepreneurs in Delta is beyond commendable.”



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta