White Rock’s most ordered food on Skip the Dishes was bread. (Skip The Dishes photo)

Delivery app releases data on White Rock’s favourite foods

Skip the Dishes says 33 per cent more restaurants joined the service this year

As it turns out, White Rock residents are a fan of bread, chicken and rice.

But really, who isn’t?

Food delivery service, Skip the Dishes, has released its year-end statistics for food orders in the city.

The organization says since the start of 2020, White Rock has seen 33 per cent more restaurants join the service.

“With delivery and pickup becoming more important than ever for small businesses, the people of White Rock have been quick to show local love, especially as new restaurants joined the Skip network,” a Dec. 1 news release from the company said.

SEE ALSO: Local restaurants feel squeezed by delivery apps’ commission fees

According to Skip, White Rock’s “favourite independents” include White Rock Indian Flavours (15240 Russell Ave.), Uptown Pizza (15148 North Bluff Rd.), and Two Guys Sushi (15169 Roper Ave.).

The most-ordered food items in the city this year have been buns/bread, chicken, and rice, respectively.

Last year, the most ordered food through the service was miso soup, followed by California rolls and dynamite rolls.

LAST YEAR: Skip the Dishes releases most-ordered food by White rock residents

“White Rock is a trendsetter – its top picks look a bit different than national trends, which include Asian dishes, burgers, and pizza as the top three most-ordered items,” the release noted.

The company says British Columbia is one of the top three provinces for orders of vegan, dairy-free and organic items per capita. The most expensive order placed in the province during 2020 came in at $845.

“In 2020, alcohol orders grew 117% province-wide as Canadians relied upon Skip to socially distance,” the release said.

Through the Skip restaurant tipping feature, B.C. residents have donated more than $230,000.

Food & Dininglocal business

