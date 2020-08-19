COVID-19: B.C. eviction ban ends for tenants owing back rent

B.C. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson takes questions on changes to strata insurance rules, B.C. legislature, June 23, 2020. (B.C. government)

With B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement ending this month, eviction notices may be issued for tenants who don’t pay their full rent and utilities on Sept. 1.

The B.C. government has also issued forms for landlords to implement its repayment plan for unpaid rent accumulated during the coronavirus pandemic. Repayment plans give tenants until July 2021 to repay the full amount owing, with instalment payments to begin 30 days or more after the plan is given by the landlord to the renter.

The province paid the rent supplement of up to $500 a month to 86,000 eligible households between April and August, and is taking applications for August up until the end of the month. As of September full rent must be paid or landlords may issue 10-day notice to end tenancy.

“As always, we encourage landlords to communicate with their tenant to avoid the need to end tenancy,” LandlordBC advises members on its website.

The B.C. government extended its ban on rent increases until the end of 2020, so tenants who have received a notice of rent increase can continue to pay their existing rent amount through December.

While the rent supplement program is ending, B.C. Housing has made temporary changes to its existing Rental Assistance Program and Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters programs for new and existing clients who have lost employment income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tenants can apply or reapply for those programs online or by calling a toll-free number, 1-800-257-7756.

