White Rock’s West Beach Parkade opened in May 2019. (File photo)

White Rock’s West Beach Parkade opened in May 2019. (File photo)

Council to consider business-only designation for top floor of White Rock parkade

Motion put forth by Coun. Christopher Trevelyan

A motion to consider reserving the top floor of White Rock’s waterfront parkade for the use of waterfront-business employees is on the agenda for city council tonight (Jan. 30).

Put forward by Coun. Christopher Trevelyan, the motion recommends council ask city staff to report “on the feasibility of designating the top floor of the parkade as a waterfront business employee only parking location, to be used exclusively by waterfront business employees paying for a special business employee parking pass.”

The four-level West Beach Parkade, located at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Vidal Street, opened to the public in May 2019. Costing the city around $12.5 million, it has more than 180 parking spaces and is open from 10 a.m. till midnight.

READ MORE: White Rock’s West Beach Parkade now open

Currently, seaside businesses may request a ‘waterfront commercial merchant decal’ that provides 24/7 parking privileges in designated areas, including the parkade. The decal is transferable to multiple licence plates, which must be on record with the city finance department prior to use.

Tonight’s council meeting gets underway at 7 p.m. To attend virtually, visit whiterockcity.ca


tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

City of White Rockparking

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
White Rock’s A Little Bud gives back to community with $48K in donations
Next story
New alcohol recommendations could speed up changing drinking habits: businesses

Just Posted

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey to appoint 2 councillors, recruit volunteers for Homelessness and Housing Society board

A file photo shows bags of illicit drugs seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Vancouver police seized 73 kilograms of drugs from Lower Mainland gangs during Project Tint in July 2022. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo)
Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs to be decriminalized in B.C. starting tomorrow

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey city grants being considered for approval tonight

A design on the updated design and placement of interpretive signage on White Rock’s waterfront has been put on hold until ‘council can make a decision based on facts.’ (City of White Rock graphic)
‘Train wreck’ discussion stalls decision on White Rock’s waterfront signage