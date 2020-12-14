Commercial space fills up at White Rock’s new Miramar towers

Commercial tenants – including 3 Dogs Brewing, HSBC and Prospera Credit Union – are soon to occupy the just-completed second phase of Bosa’s Miramar Village development in uptown White Rock. (Norman Orr photo)

Several commercial tenants have been confirmed for the recently completed Phase Two of Bosa’s Miramar Village development in uptown White Rock.

Leasing manager Alycia Kamer told Peace Arch News that secured tenants include 3 Dogs Brewing – moving from its current premises on Johnston Road at Russell Avenue to take a large space of some 325 square-metres at the back end of the westernmost tower of the new phase.

HSBC will also move from its old location at Johnston Road and Russell Avenue to take a “large footprint” of 418 square-metres on the rounded end of the westernmost building facing Thrift Avenue at Johnston Road, Kamer said.

Prospera Credit Union is leasing just under 186 square-metres facing Johnston Road, she added.

Another lease has been signed with a White Rock-based business, she said, but announcement is pending city approvals for a new location in the development.

“We’re also working through deals with a number of retailers, a coffee shop and a grocery chain,” she said.

“We’re starting to see more activity on the site,” Kamer said, adding that businesses will likely be a visible presence in the development starting Jan. 1.

“Businesses couldn’t take possession until occupancy permits were granted,” she said, noting that the development has already begun doing “hand-overs” of residential units to owners during the past week.

“It’s amazing the activity that has picked up in the last few months even though the situation hasn’t been ideal this year,” Kamer commented.

“Amazingly enough, there has been a lot of interest from local companies and groups – I think everybody’s trying to be positive for the future,” she said.

Completed just this month, the two-tower Phase Two includes 229 new luxury residential homes, amenities, public and retail space.

It joins the two towers of Phase One, completed in 2009, providing more than 4,600 square-metres of retail space for lease, plus a large public space at the centre of the development, leading way for future community events and engagement.



