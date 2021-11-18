Clovie award winners named during gala ceremony Nov. 17

Mayor Doug McCallum gives remarks during the 2021 Clovies Awards ceremony at Northview Golf & Country Club Nov. 17. (Submitted photo: Scott Wheatley)

The best of Cloverdale’s businesses and community organizations were honoured Nov. 17 at the sixth-annual Clovie Awards ceremony.

The evening, hosted by the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce at Northview Golf & Country Club, honoured award nominees in 15 categories. The awards recognized businesses and people in the community.

Scott Wheatley, the Chamber’s executive director, said the gala went off without a hitch.

“It was a great evening,” he said. “Everything went really well. Everyone was happy. It was a full room. And there were no AV issues for once!”

That full room meant attendance numbers for the ceremony were increased to accomodate 150 people this year. This was up from last year when COVID restrictions forced the Chamber to limit the ceremony to only 50 people.

Wheatley said Jen Temple offered the highlight of the night as she gave her acceptance speech after winning the Citizenship Excellence Award.

“She doesn’t like public speaking and never wants to be to have the focus on her. You can tell she is uncomfortable being the centre of attention,” explained Wheatley. “She’s someone who gives and gives and doesn’t want for herself or anything like that. She’s very selfless.”

Wheatley said her speech was heartwarming, funny, and uplifting.

“She is very deserving of the award and the room gave her a standing ovation.”

Wheatley added he was happy to be able to get back to some semblance of normalcy with this year’s awards.

He said next year’s gala will again take place in the fall.

Here is the full list of winners for the 2021 Clovies:

Young Entrepreneur of the Year — Bill Haggerty, Elevated Music

New Business of the Year — Thrive Greenery & Gifts

Not-for-Profit of the Year — Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Bill Reid Memorial Businessperson of the Year — David Balfour

Citizenship Excellence Award — Jen Temple

Business Excellence, Small Business, Retail — Clayton Heights Optometry

Business Excellence, Small Business, Professional Services — DFC Events

Business Excellence, Small Business, Hospitality — Mainland Whisky

Business Excellence, Small Business, Health & Wellness — Cloverdale Black Belt Academy

Business Excellence, Small Business, Trades and Crafts — Northwood Home Inspections

Business Resiliency, Small Business — Intersection Fair Trade

Business Excellence, Medium Business — Bodhi Tree Wellness Centre

Business Resiliency, Medium Business — Truckin BBQ

Business Excellence, Large Business — BC Plant Health Care

Business Resiliency, Large Business — Clayton Pub Ltd.



