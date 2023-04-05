Cloverdale’s Elevated Music hosting second annual Easter egg hunt

Elevated Music owners Bill and Jen Haggerty hold up some records that will be for sale at their store in Cloverdale on the upcoming Record Store Day (April 22). Elevated is also hosting its second annual Easter egg hunt April 8. Eggs will be stashed along 176th with raffle tickets and other goodies inside. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Cloverdale’s Elevated Music is hosting another Easter egg hunt.

Last year, Bill Haggerty, Elevated Music proprietor, hosted an inaugural Easter egg hunt throughout downtown Coverdale. He hid a half-dozen eggs, but this time around he’s decided to up his game.

“This will be the second annual event,” said Haggerty. “This year, the hunt will take place on the main drag (176th) with over 100 eggs, roughly 50 eggs on either side of the street.”

Haggerty said he’ll post clues online ahead of time with rough locations of the eggs. The hunt itself will take place Saturday, April 8.

“They won’t really be out of sight and will be fairly easy to spot and find,” he added.

The eggs will have raffle tickets inside for a chance to win gift cards and 7-inch single giveaways. He said in several of the eggs there will also be 10 per cent off coupons for the store. And each egg will have chocolates inside.

Clues for the Easter egg hunt will be given out on Easter weekend through Elevated Music’s Instagram page.New Location

Haggerty and his wife Jen, also recently completed a store move. The shop is now located on the corner of 176th Street and 57th Avenue.

“The move has been awesome!” exclaimed Haggerty. “The upgrade is definitely amazing. The shop is almost three times the size.”

He said they now have more record bins and they’ll be fabricating some CD bins soon. He also said they have space for a band to play and they are working on booking a couple for in-store performances at special events throughout the year.

Jen Haggerty said she’s really appreciative of the Cloverdale community and the support they’ve shown Elevated both before and after the move.

“We love how receptive everyone’s been. The location’s great,” she said. “We have some big plans for events (at the shop) in the near future.”RSD

Haggerty also said with Record Store Day around the corner, he’s getting in tonnes of new titles.

“We’ll be holding a special Record Store Day event on April 22,” noted Haggerty. “We will have nearly 100 exclusive titles off the Record Store Day list. Closer to the day, we’ll have everything that we’ll actually have in store, with the quantity and price, listed on our website. That way people kind of know what they’re getting into.”

Haggerty expects another big lineup for RSD this year. Last year, the lineup started the night before.

“There’s some big titles that people are anxious for this year, for sure,” he added.

“Taylor Swift is going to be the big release this year,” said Jen. “ We’re not too sure when the lineup will begin this year, because the Swifties are pretty crazy. We’re not too sure on when they plan on camping out, but we know it’s going to be early.”

Record Store Day supports and promotes independent records stores. The special sales day always features limited-edition releases exclusive to that day.

Elevated Music is now located at 5696 176th Street in in Cloverdale. Visit elevatedmusic.ca for more info, or visit their Instagram page @elevatedmusicshop.

