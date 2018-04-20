Cloverdale Save-On-Foods opens wine department

Save-On-Foods Cloverdale (17745 64 Ave) officially opened its wine department on Thursday (April 19).

The location joins 16 other Save-On-Foods stores to sell British Columbian wines. The store carries more than 900 varieties of B.C. wine, from more than 160 wineries.

“Adding B.C. VQA wine to our shelves gives our customers more choices, supports our local wine producers, and provides a convenience to pick up a high-quality bottle of wine at the same time as customers are shopping for groceries,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones in a press release.

“We are so proud to offer our customers this service while supporting the fantastic winemakers of our province,” he said.

The official opening came just days after the City of Vancouver announced that their residents will soon be the first in the province to be able to purchase alcohol other than wine, such as beer and spirits, from their stores.



