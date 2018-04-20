Save-On-Foods Cloverdale now sells B.C. wine. (Brian Leong)

Cloverdale Save-On-Foods opens wine department

Cloverdale Save-On-Foods the 17th location to sell wine in store

Save-On-Foods Cloverdale (17745 64 Ave) officially opened its wine department on Thursday (April 19).

The location joins 16 other Save-On-Foods stores to sell British Columbian wines. The store carries more than 900 varieties of B.C. wine, from more than 160 wineries.

“Adding B.C. VQA wine to our shelves gives our customers more choices, supports our local wine producers, and provides a convenience to pick up a high-quality bottle of wine at the same time as customers are shopping for groceries,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones in a press release.

“We are so proud to offer our customers this service while supporting the fantastic winemakers of our province,” he said.

The official opening came just days after the City of Vancouver announced that their residents will soon be the first in the province to be able to purchase alcohol other than wine, such as beer and spirits, from their stores.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Black Press Media acquires two new Alaska newspapers

Just Posted

VAISAKHI: Surrey’s parade through the years

A look back at the history of Surrey’s annual celebration

VAISAKHI: Surrey celebrates Saturday

Up to half a million people expected to gather in Newton for 2018 Surrey Vaisakhi Parade

Temporary closure for Hwy 91 off-ramp to 72nd Avenue begins tonight

Detour for northbound traffic in effect from Friday night to Wednesday

Actor hits playhouse tonight, in honour of her sister

Langley’s Elyse Ritchie may be an administrator by day, but by night she loves being on stage.

Surrey RCMP make drug-trafficking arrest in White Rock

Police say individual released, investigation continues

VAISAKHI: A Surrey piper’s musical harmony

Music director for Crossroads United Church in North Delta plays flute for Indian Standard Time

4-20: Pot activists continue their fight beyond legalization

Cannabis activists say there is still a lot to fight for beyond legalization

Comey memos: Trump talks of jailed journalists and ‘hookers’

A 15 page document written by former FBI Director James Comey about dealings with Trump is released to press

5 to start your day

Judge to rule on health of accused in Abbotsford stabbing, Vaisakhi kicks off in Surrey and more

UPDATED: Prince Charles to be next Commonwealth leader

Prince Charles to succeed his mother Queen Elizabeth II as head of the 53-nation alliance

U.S. team wins BC Hockey League championship for first time in 39 years

B.C. players help the Wenatchee Wild defeat Prince George in best-of-seven series

Robot caretakers could be in your future

If the idea of a sex robot made heads turn this week, what about a robot nurse at your bedside?

Woman sentenced to life in Valentine’s Day shooting plot at Halifax mall

An American woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for a decade

Countdown is on to the 2018 B.C. Summer Games

Cowichan Valley hosts on July 19-22

Most Read

  • Black Press Media acquires two new Alaska newspapers

    New Media Investment Group to acquire the Akron (OH) Beacon Journal while Black Press Media takes on daily newspapers in Juneau and Kenai Alaska

  • Cloverdale Save-On-Foods opens wine department

    Cloverdale Save-On-Foods the 17th location to sell wine in store