The 2019 badge for the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition. (@CloverdaleRodeo / Twitter)

Cloverdale Rodeo’s annual general meeting next week

Cloverdale Rodeo and Exhibition Association AGM will take place Feb. 25

The Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association will hold its annual general meeting on Monday, Feb. 25.

The association began more than 100 years ago, in February of 1888, with the mission of promoting agricultural development and hosting social and recreational events. The non-profit organization is responsible for managing the eight facilities on the fairgrounds, which host more than 700 events a year, according to their website.

Many locals will know the fairgrounds as the place to see concerts and festivals, check out special events such as the annual Canada Day celebration, attend weekly affairs such as the Cloverdale flea market, or see filming for T.V. shows and movies taking place.

And, of course, the organization puts on the annual Cloverdale Rodeo, which brings more than 100,000 people through the fairgrounds over the May long weekend to take in rodeo events, the agricultural fair and much more.

The annual general meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Shannon Hall on the fairgrounds, located at 6050 176 St. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the association, visit cloverdalerodeo.com.


