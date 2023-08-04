Cloverdale record shop turns 3

Jen and Bill Haggerty, owners of Elevated Music, hold up three fingers outside their record shop on 176th Street in recognition of their store’s upcoming three-year anniversary. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Cloverdale’s Elevated Music is turning three.

The record shop opened in tough times—the height of COVID—but owners Jen and Bill Haggerty fought through to find success, despite the difficult circumstances. The pair are now going to recognize the milestone with a third birthday sale and celebration Aug. 12.

Haggerty said he gets emotional just thinking about the three year anniversary.

“I’m ecstatic, but I’m at a loss for words” he said. “Jen and I have so much gratitude for the community and for their love and support over the last three years, without them we wouldn’t have a store. To start the shop in 2020, and then to have the overwhelming support that we’ve had, i’s just been absolutely fantastic.”

Elevated moved in early 2023 and now they are on the corner of 176th Street and 57th Avenue. Haggerty explained the new location has been “night and day” compared to the old location

“The corner unit, with all the natural light, has been amazing.”

He added being on 176th has also brought in more foot traffic, which has been a boon for the store.

Haggerty said he’s already had some people call down to the shop to inquire about the upcoming anniversary sale.

“We think people are going to line up the night before,” revealed Bill. “We’ve already got word that somebody’s bringing their tent down, so it may get wild outside.”

During the sale and celebration, Elevated will have a storewide 15 per cent off sale, more than 200 “exclusive, rare and collectable titles” will be available, raffles for swag and gift cards, giveaways, and, of course, birthday cake.

Haggerty—a record producer, audio engineer and musician—said the next steps for him are to get re-engaged with the elemental beginnings of Elevated Music. He started Elevated as a music studio in 2011 and he’s going to start working more on recording music, as well as writing and recording his own stuff.

“The shop has occupied a lot of my time over the past few years, but in the next year I’m going to be focusing on putting out some releases of my own material,” he explained. “Getting stuff out there that I’ve been working on and, hopefully, getting it pressed to vinyl. That’ll be part of my focus.”

Elevated has more than 10,000 records on hand, but even if they don’t have something specific in stock, Jen said she can order it in. The shop also buys and sells cassettes, records, and CDs.

The three-year anniversary sale and celebration will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Elevated Music is located at 5696 176 Street in Cloverdale. The shop can be found online at elevatedmusic.ca, on Instagram at elevatedmusicshop, and on Facebook at ElevatedMusicOfficial. Call 604-372-4406 for more info.



