Cloverdale Pharmasave celebrates its 35th anniversary this September. (Cloverdale Pharmasave / cloverdalepharmasave.com)

Cloverdale Pharmasave to celebrate 35th anniversary

Anniversary event planned for Saturday, Sept. 8

Cloverdale Pharmasave is celebrating 35 years this September with a special anniversary event.

On Saturday, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the community is invited to come to the store in downtown Cloverdale to shop at discounted prices, attend free seminars, enjoy live music and more.

Marketing manager Josephine Leonard said the event is about giving back to the community that has allowed them to be successful.

Cloverdale Pharmasave is a family business owned by siblings Josephine Leonard, Christine Cheng and Frederick Cheng. The location was opened 35 years ago by their parents, Dr. Henry Cheng and Anna Cheng.

Josephine, Christine and Frederick grew up in the store, helping out after school and during holidays. They saw their parents convert Cloverdale Pharmasave from a large format store to a health centre that allowed them to focus on providing quality patient care.

“At 35 years, we’re just so grateful that we’re still bonded as a family, both personally and professionally,” said Leonard. “It’s really special to us.”

Cloverdale Pharmasave will also be raising money for the Canadian Cancer Society with a silent auction on Sept. 8.

“We want to give back to the community with the big discounts, but also to raise money for a charity that touches everybody,” said Leonard.

“We’re hoping to raise $3,500 for the Canadian Cancer Society this year,” she said.

If they make their goal, they have three volunteers lined up who will shave their heads, and Cloverdale barber Harry and Sons will be volunteering their time to make it happen.

The downtown Cloverdale Pharmsave is located at 5778 176A Street. For more information about the anniversary event, visit cloverdalepharmasave.com.


