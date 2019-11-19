The annual Ladies’ Night Out shopping event returns to downtown Cloverdale’s 176 Street Nov. 28. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Cloverdale ‘Ladies’ Night Out’ shopping event expected to draw thousands

Annual event kicks off the holiday shopping season in downtown Cloverdale

Ladies’ Night Out is returning to Cloverdale.

The annual shopping event will see thousands of shoppers descend upon downtown Cloverdale Nov. 28 to visit businesses along 176 Street (between Highway 10 and 58A Avenue).

“Ladies Night Out is really our way to say thanks to all of our customers,” said Paige Hardy, owner of Clothesline Consignment and president of the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association. The Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association organizes the event each year.

“It’s a customer appreciation evening and it’s more about the businesses saying ‘thank you for continuing to shop local,’ than anything else.”

Hardy said there will be lots of pre-Christmas deals at all the shops.

“Everyone has specials,” said Hardy. “There are big sales in each store and most of the stores have some sort of appreciation gift or free food.”

“The evening is always a lot of fun and a lot of people anticipate the night. It’s a small community so most of the loyal customers have been going to these stores and businesses for years.”

Hardy said there will also be shops within shops, where businesses that don’t have their own bricks-and-mortar location will set up a booth inside a Cloverdale storefront.

“We want to support those businesses too,” added Hardy.

Hardy also noted shoppers who visit three stores or more during Ladies Night Out will have their names entered in a draw to win one of three gift baskets which are valued at roughly $350 each.

With 70 business participating in Ladies Night Out, Hardy believes each shopper will be able to find gifts for even the hardest-to-buy-for individuals.

The Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society will also be on hand collecting donations of new and unwrapped toys, non-perishable food items, and money in support of Cloverdale’s Christmas Hamper program. Last year the Charitable society raised more than $1,000 in cash donations alone.

Ladies Night Out runs from 5 – 9 p.m.

For more info, visit cloverdale-ae.ca.

