Cloverdale distiller teams up with Langley brewer to help support Ukraine

Mainland Whisky has teamed up with Camp Beer Co. to make a Beer Whisky with partial proceeds going to support Ukraine. (Photo submitted: Mainland Whisky)

Mainland Whisky is teaming up with Camp Beer Co. to help Ukraine.

Mainland, located in Cloverdale’s Campbell Heights, and Langley’s Camp Beer are supporting the Canada-Ukraine Foundation through a new initiative.

A press release from April 18 said the two companies are supporting “humanitarian aid efforts the only way they know how” by collaborating on a special beverage release: Beer Whisky (ВІСК ДЛЯ УКРАЇНИ).

“Our family friend, and Mainland shareholder Victor Dawydiak is of Ukrainian descent,” Steve Watts, owner of Mainland Whisky, said in the release. “His family is currently enduring the horrors of war. It’s an absolute nightmare situation. We wanted to do something, anything to help.”

Partial proceeds raised from the 26ers of Beer Whisky will be given to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

Watt said anyone who wants to reserve their own $100 bottle can visit mainlandwhisky.com.

Beer Whisky starts off as “as Camp Beer Co.’s famous Malt Liquor made from corn, wheat, barley and hops,” according to the release. “It’s then distilled in Mainland Whisky’s 1000L hybrid reflux still and casked in a 59 gallon, re-coopered/re-charred BC Okanagan Wine Barrel at 64%ABV.”

The final “brew” then becomes a “complex spirit that will lay at rest for 3 years. It will be bottled in 750ml glass, between 40-45% abv.”

Watts said the Beer-Whisky will be an extremely limited release.

Twenty per cent of all pre-order sales will be given to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation to support people affected by the war in Ukraine.

Mainland Whisky is located at 107-3425 189th Street in Campbell Heights and Camp Beer Co. is located at 19664 64th Avenue in Langley.



Craft BreweriesDistilleryUkraine