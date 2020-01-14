Cloverdale Chamber now accepting nominations for their annual business excellence awards

A Clovie trophy. This year’s Clovies are now open for nominations. The nomination deadline is Feb. 24. (Photo: Submitted)

The Clovies are back.

The Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its annual business excellence awards.

Scott Wheatley, executive director for the Chamber, said the unique awards night brings the community together to celebrate local innovators and local trailblazers.

“The Clovies honour excellence in the areas of service, sustainability, and leadership.” He said the gala awards also help “catapult the careers of young entrepreneurs.”

Wheatley said the Chamber launched the Clovies to encourage and promote the establishment of new businesses, the development and growth of existing ones, and to foster engagement with the community.

“The Clovies name was selected to recognize our roots and to add a theatrical air to the business excellence award gala,” he said. “Use of a four-leaf clover as the visual focal point for the Clovies is symbolic in its colour and rarity. Only one four-leaf clover is found in every ten thousand regular clovers and each leaf is believed to represent a particular value: the first is faith; the second is hope; the third is for love; the fourth and final leaf is for luck. We believe these values will be embraced by all the nominees for an award.”

Wheatley said the Chamber is still looking for sponsors for the event. He encouraged anyone that is interested to call the Chamber office at 604-574-9802.

“We have unveiled additional categories this year to further represent the growing number of small businesses in our community,” noted Wheatley.

The current Clovies categories are: Business Excellence (for both medium and large businesses); New Business of the Year (minimum six months to a maximum of 24 months in business); Not-for-profit of the Year; Volunteer of the Year; Bill Reid Memorial Business Person of the Year; Young Entrepreneur of the Year (39 years and younger).

There will also be business excellence awards given out in the following categories for small businesses: Professional Service; Health and Wellness; Trades/Crafts; Retail; and Hospitality.

Nomination applications can be found on the Clovies website at theclovies.com. The deadline to submit nominations for the Clovies is Feb. 24. The finalists in each category will be announced sometime in March.

The fifth-annual awards ceremony will take place April 23, at the Northview Golf and Country Club. Early bird tickets are $75, tickets for chamber members are $85, and tickets for non-members are $95.

Early-bird sales end March 23. Tickets are available at theclovies.com.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter