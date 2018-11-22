This year, the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce is inviting the entire community to their December holiday-themed luncheon. (Kari Shea / Unsplash)

Cloverdale Chamber invites community to annual Christmas luncheon

Turkey lunch, Surrey Little Theatre performance, opportunity to support local charitable efforts

The whole community is invited to the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce’s annual December luncheon this year.

The Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce hosts luncheons every month for its members to network, learn about the latest business practices and catch up on what the chamber has been up to.

The December luncheon is a little different — more relaxed, with less networking and more merrymaking. It also supports local charitable efforts, collecting donations for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen and the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper, both of which are run by the Pacific Community Church, where the luncheon will be hosted.

In the spirit of the holiday, and to raise awareness and support for the kitchen and hamper, the Chamber has made this year’s December luncheon open to all.

For $26, any community member can attend the Tuesday, Dec. 4 luncheon. The ticket price includes a turkey lunch and a performance from Surrey Little Theatre. There will also be Christmas music, a small market of artisan goods and a charity silent auction.

Donations for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen will be accepted, and there will be a collection box for non-perishable food items and unwrapped toys for the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper.

The luncheon will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pacific Community Church in Cloverdale (5337 180 Street). To learn more about the event, and to register, visit cloverdalechamber.ca.


