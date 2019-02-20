Cloverdale Business Improvement Association to hold AGM on Feb. 25

Election of directors will be held, financial statements reviewed

The joint Cloverdale BIA and Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce office in downtown Cloverdale. (Samantha Anderson)

The Cloverdale Business Improvement Association (BIA) will hold its annual general meeting on Monday, Feb. 25.

All businesses and property owners within the BIA’s area are invited to attend the meeting, taking place at the Cloverdale Legion (17567 57 Ave.) from 7 to 9 p.m.

Registration begins at 6:30 p.m.

At the meeting, the BIA will give highlights from the past year, present audited financial statements and provide more information on the King Street alley and parking lot project, first announced in the budget at last year’s AGM.

City of Surrey Community Enhancement Planner David Sadler will make a presentation on the project.

There will also be an election of directors. Any BIA member can serve as a director if they so wish, but it is noted in the meeting invitation that board members must commit to attending a minimum of one board meeting a month.

The BIA holds a monthly board meeting, where finances and ongoing projects are discussed, as well as the work of the BIA’s committees.

Notably, two BIA board members appeared for only two meetings between their election and the end of 2018. Nine meetings were held in that period, and both Alex Charles and James O’Neill were absent seven times. Michelle Moore, a fellow board member, only attended three meetings during that time.

The proposed budget for the BIA’s 2019 year will be available on the BIA’s website (cloverdalebia.com) or at the Cloverdale BIA (5748 176 St.).



