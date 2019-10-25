A worker assembles a fixture at a Sungiven Foods grocery store under construction at City Square shopping centre, in Vancouver, on Thursday October 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Chinese grocery chain Sungiven Foods plans to open 18 stores in Lower Mainland

Company to open its first Canadian location in Vancouver in November

A Chinese grocery chain has plans to crack the highly competitive Canadian market with its first international location in Vancouver next month.

Sungiven Food Canada Inc. hopes to grow to up to 18 locations across the Lower Mainland within the next five years.

Senior vice-president Terence Fong says he doesn’t see another format like Sungiven in the industry right now.

He says the Xiamen, China-based chain relies on smaller shop sizes, which will enable it to find locations more easily than larger grocers that require much more space.

Fong says the store’s wide selection of in-house brand items and reasonable prices will also attract consumers — many of whom currently have to travel further to purchase similar goods.

READ MORE: China cites pest concerns as the reason for a ban on Canadian canola

He says the company chose to expand in the Lower Mainland partly because of the area’s sizable Asian population.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada’s top FCA auto tech works at Surrey dealership

Just Posted

UPDATE: Parking changes coming to Clayton

Surrey Council green-lights pilot parking project at public hearing Oct. 21

Surrey Conservative MP says Andrew Scheer has earned party’s loyalty

Kerry-Lynne Findlay, MP for South Surrey-White Rock, says Scheer deserves to continue as Conservative leader

More than 2,800 without power in Surrey amid windstorm

BC Hydro reports that thousands more are without power across Metro Vancouver, as of 1:30 p.m.

Surrey’s Two EE’s Farm Market torn down as city ponders future plans for property

City says it will conduct public consultation before redeveloping the property

Storage-locker break-in hits well-known Cloverdale musician

Mike Sanyshyn shared theft details on Facebook Friday morning

Fashion Fridays: Aritzia fall haul

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

‘One Sailing White’: Passengers concoct punny drink names for BC Ferries’ onboard alcohol

One Sailing White, Expect Delay IPA and Duke Pint among the suggestions

Chinese grocery chain Sungiven Foods plans to open 18 stores in Lower Mainland

Company to open its first Canadian location in Vancouver in November

LIVE BLOG: Thousands join Greta Thunberg for climate strike in Vancouver

Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel

‘Emotional’ Margaret Atwood receives rare honour from the Queen

Author of Handmaid’s Tale receives Order of the Companions of Honour

‘We can’t fix all of it’: B.C. mayor says costs of updating deadly lake likely too high

Man-made lake where two girls drowned remains closed as B.C. city council deliberates updates

Strong wind causes power outages, park closures in Lower Mainland

Thousands without power as winds reach high speeds in southern B.C.

B.C.’s longest-serving female MLA announces retirement after 28 years

Ex-speaker Linda Reid silent on legislature liquor removal

Coquitlam ‘No Trespassing’ sign, smoking bylaw lead to arrest of wanted man

Joseph Bullerwell, 43, has a ‘substantial police history’

Most Read