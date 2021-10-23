Chill fundraiser forecast as Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day approaches

Proceeds from every Dairy Queen Blizzard sold on Miracle Treat Day (Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021) will benefit BC Children’s Hospital. (Creative Commons photo)

A sweet opportunity to support sick and injured children is set to return next Thursday (Oct. 28) to Dairy Queen.

On that day, the business – with a Semiahmoo Peninsula location at 2071 152 St. – will donate net proceeds from Blizzard Treat sales to BC Children’s Hospital.

It is the 19th year for Miracle Treat Day, and “what’s raised local stays local,” a news release notes.

“So every dollar donated from DQ stores will go directly to the children’s hospital in each community.”

BC Children’s Hospital is one of 12 Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals in Canada, and DQ employees, franchisees, volunteers and stakeholders raise funds throughout the year to help them provide the best care, the release notes.

Since 1984, DQ has raised more than $44 million for the Children’s Miracle Network.

