La Cie McCornick Canada has recalled its Compliments brand chili powder due to salmonella concerns. (Submitted photo)

Chili powder recalled due to salmonella risk

La Cie McCormick Canada issued recall after Canada Food Inspection Agency investigation

La Cie McCormick Canada issued a recall of Compliments branded chili powder on Sept. 6 due to possible salmonella contamination.

According to a notice posted on the Canada Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) website, the recall was triggered by CFIA test results, and includes all chili powder with a best before date of May 26, 2020 and a UPC code of “0 55742 35921 3.”.

Consumers who purchased the chili powder have been instructed to either throw it out or return it to the store where they purchased it. They were also warned about the risks of potential salmonella poisoning.

“Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” read a section of the notice. “Young children pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.”

La Cie McCormick Canada produces a variety of spices, dry sauces, seasonings, extracts and specialty food products. The CFIA release stated that the agency is currently conducting an investigation which, “may lead to the recall of other products.” and is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the product.


