‘Chez Christophe’ opens in White Rock

Christophe Bonzon, owner of Chez Christophe, speaks to guests at the grand opening of his White Rock location on Dec. 5. (Genia Camplin photo)

A new specialty dessert and coffee shop has opened in the City of White Rock.

Chez Christophe, located on the ground floor of the newly-constructed Oceana PARC building, has been serving lunch and sweet treats since Nov. 7.

The shop offers a number of soup and sandwich meals; cakes; macaroons; coffee and chocolate.

The White Rock store (1558 Johnston Rd.) is the company’s second location in the Lower Mainland.

The store is open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.