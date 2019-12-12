Christophe Bonzon, owner of Chez Christophe, speaks to guests at the grand opening of his White Rock location on Dec. 5. (Genia Camplin photo)

‘Chez Christophe’ opens in White Rock

Store offers soups, sandwiches and sweet treats

A new specialty dessert and coffee shop has opened in the City of White Rock.

Chez Christophe, located on the ground floor of the newly-constructed Oceana PARC building, has been serving lunch and sweet treats since Nov. 7.

The shop offers a number of soup and sandwich meals; cakes; macaroons; coffee and chocolate.

The White Rock store (1558 Johnston Rd.) is the company’s second location in the Lower Mainland.

The store is open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Previous story
Canada’s maple syrup production reaches record high while honey output drops

Just Posted

Eight Surrey groups to share $375K in grant money

The not-for-profit groups focus on public safety and the environment

SURREY HISTORY: The 1914 Sedro-Woolley bank robbery and its connection to Cloverdale

Columnist Sue Bryant looks back at the Pacific Northwest’s biggest bank heist of 1914 and its entanglement with the Surrey area

Inaugural Cloverdale Toy Drive brings in more than 200 toys

Fundraiser benefitted Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program; will turn into an annual event, says Wheatley

Music Lottery concerts follow cancelled Cloverdale series at Shannon Hall

Rebranded effort ‘a fundraising program that supports venues and the musicians that play in them’

GoFundMe started for young Surrey father with brain cancer

Campaign aims to raise $10,000 to help with treatment costs for Tyler Duquette

‘Not a decision I came to lightly:’ Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

B.C. SPCA seizes dogs chained up outside among scrap metal, garbage

Shepherd-breed dogs were living in ‘deplorable conditions.’

B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’

He was a flight instructor, charter pilot and owned an airstrip before leaving Alberta

Conservative leader resigns: A timeline of Andrew Scheer’s political career

A look at the politician’s time in office

BC Hydro offers tips as collisions with power poles increase

Region with the largest spike in collisions was the Lower Mainland at 16 per cent

Canadian airline passengers to be eligible for $1,000 in compensation for delayed flights

Passengers can also receive compensation for overbooking, lost luggage and other inconveniences

Second snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Another 20 cm of snow is expected to fall by early Friday

FVRD emergency plan only ‘partially meeting’ expectations, says auditor

Regional district says they are already working on shortfalls in emergency management

RCMP must bury three sex mannequins found in Manning Park

Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed of

Most Read