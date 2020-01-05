The lion dance was part of Chinese New Year festivities in Nanaimo on Feb. 17, 2018. (File photo)

Chamber welcomes Chinese New Year

Dinner event planned to launch Year of the Rat

The South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce is kicking off Chinese New Year with a feast and networking.

The Jan. 15 launch of the Year of the Rat is set for 6-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 15, at the Imperial Garden Chinese Cuisine, 1625 152 St.

“Come enjoy an evening of great food, gifts, door prizes, entertainment and networking with business, political, and community leaders,” an email sharing word of the event states.

“We invite you to come dressed in traditional Chinese formal wear or something special in red in honour of Chinese New Year.”

READ MORE: Ring in lunar new year at annual Spring Festival in Surrey

Chinese New Year officially begins on Jan. 25. According to chinesenewyear.net, it is also known as the Spring Festival and is the longest Chinese holiday.

People born in the Year of the Rat include those with birthdays in 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960, 1948, 1936 and 1924.

“Rats are clever, quick thinkers; successful, but content with living a quiet and peaceful life,” the website states.

Tickets to the chamber event – also sponsored by the Surrey White Rock Community Engagement Society, are $40 for members and $60 for non-members. Space is limited. To register, visit sswrchamberofcommerce.ca

