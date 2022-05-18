Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards back in-person in South Surrey

May 26 awards will recognize businesses and leaders in South Surrey and White Rock

Business resiliance in South Surrey and White Rock will be recognized during the Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards Thursday, May 26.

After holding the event virtually in 2021, the chamber is back to celebrate in-person for its 85th anniversary.

“This event is an opportunity to recognize how far the businesses in our region have come after what has been a really tough couple of years for many. It’s important that we take the time to celebrate the finalists and their achievements,” Ritu Khanna, executive director of the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release Tuesday (May 17).

For small business of the year award, there are four finalists: Amplifon Hearing Clinic South Surrey, Easy Therapy, Hillcrest Bakery & Deli Ltd. and John Sadler Plumbing & Heating.

Cosmos Greek Restaurant, Evergreen Child Care Centre and Hilltop Plumbing & Heating Ltd. are all nominated for business of the year in the medium category.

In the large business of the year category, are finalists Hardbite – Naturally Homegrown Foods Ltd., Surrey Eagles Hockey Club and The Tennis Centre.

New business of the year will also be chosen between Delight Indian Bistro, The Gatsby Studio, Resilient Wellness Clinical Counselling and Ricardo’s Kandy Korner.

Rotary Club of White Rock, Soroptimist International of White Rock and UNITI – Semiahmoo House Society are finalists in the non-profit organization of the year category.

Businesses in the field of arts will also be recognized, with Arthur Murray Dance Studio, Blue Frog Studios, Ignite Dance Centre or White Rock Player Club nominated as the supporter of the arts business of the year.

The four finalists for community builder business of the year are: The Funke Groupe – Scotia Wealth Management, Innovative Fitness South Surrey, Joseph Richard Group and Wave Dentistry.

There are also four finalists in the business leader of the year – U40 category, consisting of Ivneet Bains from Math4Me Learning Inc., Jessica Honeywell from The Shop Next Door, Sean O’Leary from Live Yoga and Josiah Tam from Allora Pasta + Wine.

Leader of the year in self-owned businesses is the ninth category, with three finalists: Ed Edwards, RD of Mobile Denture Care, Sara Forte from Forte Workplace Law and Janine Maclean of Seriously Good Catering Inc.

Finally, corporate business leader of the year will be recognized, with Tony Baena of PARC Retirement Living, Blaine Neufeld of the Surrey Eagles Hockey Club, Cathy Wiebe from Fraser Health and Lila Zais from Nature’s Fare Markets nominated in the category.

The awards will take place at Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club, located at 18150 8 Ave on May 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.sswrchamberofcommerce.ca/business-excellence, call 604-536-6844 or email admin@sswrchamber.ca.

