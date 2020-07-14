Fitness equipment to be auctioned in a photo posted to ableauctions.ca.

Cardio equipment from ‘major gym franchise’ auctioned in Surrey

Online-only auction planned July 23

Fitness equipment from “a major gym franchise” will be auctioned in Surrey this month.

Bids for close to 300 cardio machines will be sought for an online-only auction held at the Newton location of Able Auctions, at 13557 77th Ave.

Masks are mandatory for a preview on Wednesday, July 22, with the auction set for July 23 at 9:30 a.m. Details are posted at ableauctions.ca.

The commercial-grade equipment is from closed locations of Steve Nash Fitness World, Able Auctions president Jeremy Dodd confirmed.

Under new ownership, the fitness company is being restructured.

“There are somewhere between 250 and 300 pieces of equipment (for auction),” Dodd said. “Right now it’s all cardio. Strength (equipment) is going to come but not quite yet. There are different owners of the equipment, different leasing companies that owned all this.

“I’ve never seen this much (equipment) like this before, it’s an awful lot,” Dodd added.

(Story continues below video)

During the pandemic, Able Auctions encourages people to bid and make payments online.

“It’s gone really smoothly,” Dodd said. “It’s definitely a buyer’s market, you know, so there are good buys right now. As far as the process goes, it’s quite seamless and smooth doing it this way. People sign up and register ahead of time, we get going at usually 9:30 in the morning on a given day, and we go through the items one at a time and sell it all off – just like a live auction but with no auctioneer.”

(Story continues below)

Meantime, the company’s Langley location is where dozens of animatronic dinosaurs will be auctioned. On Aug. 6, Able Auctions will be selling off more than 50 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, along with hundreds of fossils, more animatronic equipment, lighting, and speakers.

The animatronic dinosaurs include famous species such as Tyrannosaurus rex, Triceratops, and velociraptors, but also more obscure species, such as ouranosaurus, kentrosaurus, dilophosaurus, amargasaurus and a flying pterosaur, which was related to dinosaurs but part of a different lineage.

A display of all the items is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with masks mandatory, at Able Auctions’ Langley location, 19757 92A Ave.

with a file from Matthew Claxton

Fitness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Surrey car wash to help raise money for baby in need of $3M drug
Next story
B.C.’s potential deficit $12.5 billion as spending spikes, taxes drop

Just Posted

Heritage rail to remain closed for both July and August

Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society may open Cloverdale Station in September

Surrey’s first Ethics Commissioner brings ‘objectivity’ to the job

Vancouver lawyer Reece Harding is Surrey’s first Ethics Commissioner, also a first for B.C.

South Surrey car wash to help raise money for baby in need of $3M drug

Four-month-old Lucy Van Doormaal needs expensive treatment to fight rare genetic disorder

‘Trauma equals addiction’ – why some seek solace in illicit substances

Part 2: Many pushed into addiction by ‘toxic stress,’ says White Rock psychologist

Honks, sirens and thumbs-up at ‘Keep the RCMP in Surrey’ rally outside city hall

‘Many many Surreyites turned out supporting #keepthercmpinsurreybc,’ posted one protester

Sources say Canada, U.S. likely to extend mutual travel ban into late August

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted at the possibility after a phone call with U.S. President

Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Okanagan home

Family says nothing like this has happened since they moved to Summerland in 1980s

19 times on 19th birthday: Langley teen goes from crutches to conquering Abby Grind

Kayden Van Buren started at midnight on Saturday. By 3 p.m. he had completed the trek 19 times.

Professional basketball in Canada begins return to action with COVID-19 testing

Abbotsford’s Fraser Valley Bandits, six other CEBL teams arrive in Ontario for Summer Series

B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’ charged with sex assault of teenage boys

The man, 75, is accused of assaulting teenage boys he met through Coquitlam-area churches

B.C.’s potential deficit $12.5 billion as spending spikes, taxes drop

Finance Minister Carole James gives COVID-19 outlook

Cold and wet weather has corn farmers waiting across the Fraser Valley

Usually the crop is ready July 5-12 but it’s still a few more days from perfection, says local farmer

Canadians torn on scaling back COVID-19 benefits to save money: poll

Of those surveyed, 78 per cent said they were worried about the size of the deficit

Hotel rooms for B.C. homeless too hasty, NDP government told

Businesses forced out, but crime goes down, minister says

Most Read