Cannabis store proposed for White Rock’s West Beach

Seed & Stone hopes to open a cannabis retail store in the old Giraffe Restaurant building. (Seed & Stone rendering)

A cannabis company is to host a digital public information meeting next month on its plan to open a retail store on White Rock’s West Beach.

According to a public notice, which was mailed to neighbours of the proposed location (15053 Marine Dr.), Seed & Stone hopes to open a cannabis retail store in the old Giraffe Restaurant building, steps away from the White Rock Pier.

The purpose of the digital public information meeting, scheduled to take place Dec. 2 from 5:30-7:00 p.m., is to introduce a proposed zoning bylaw amendment, temporary use permit, and a liquor (cannabis) license referral application which, if approved, would allow for the establishment of a cannabis retail store for three years.

The proposal does not seek to enlarge the existing structure, but rather to allow a new land use within the floor area of the building.

City staff will participate in the meeting and report back to council. The proponent is to provide a presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

For an invite to the meeting, contact Greg Newman at gnewman@whiterockcity.ca or 604-541-2142. A link to the meeting will also be added to the City of White Rock ‘Events Calendar,’ according to the notice.

White Rock’s Giraffe Restaurant, which was a fixture on White Rock’s West Beach since 1989, permanently closed in 2017.

While City of Surrey council has not allowed a cannabis store to open in its city, White Rock approved A Little Bud (1484 Johnston Rd.), which opened this year, and Semiahmoo First Nation opened Indigenous Bloom (15782 Marine Dr.) last year.

