Softwood lumber is pictured in Richmond, B.C., Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Canfor Corp. is temporarily cutting production in British Columbia due to what it says are challenging market conditions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Softwood lumber is pictured in Richmond, B.C., Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Canfor Corp. is temporarily cutting production in British Columbia due to what it says are challenging market conditions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canfor temporarily reducing production capacity in B.C. due to market conditions

Lumber producer says it is taking a two-week curtailment at a majority of its mills

Canfor Corp. is temporarily cutting production in British Columbia due to what it says are challenging market conditions.

The lumber producer says it is taking a two-week curtailment starting Sept. 26 at the majority of its solid wood facilities in B.C.

Production will resume with reduced operating schedules until the end of the year.

Canfor says the moves are expected to result in a reduction of about 200 million board feet of production capacity.

The company says employees will have the chance to work during the downtime to complete maintenance projects and other site activities.

The curtailments in B.C. follow cuts by Canfor at its operations in Sweden where reduced operating schedules have resulted in a 15 per cent reduction in production capacity.

RELATED: Owners look for new industrial opportunities at B.C. paper mill site

RELATED: West Fraser cutting pulp production at Alberta mill, changing type of pulp output

forestry

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Walmart Canada among Surrey Environment and Business Award winners

Just Posted

A little boy dresses up to watch on Quadra Street as the ceremonial procession and provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II passes along. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Surrey School District building. (File photo)
Surrey school board passes motion to address racism within schools

Meghan Neufeld and Matthew Campbell pack some crates with food at the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank. The food bank is benefiting from this week’s Smile Cookie campaign put on by Tim Hortons. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Three local Tim Hortons restaurants helping to raise money for Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Members of the Surrey Firefighters’ Charitable Society stand with Jen (Grelish) Temple of the Gary and Gail Grelish Foundation and Steve Lewarne from Kwantlen Polytechnic University after the foundation donated $30,000 to “Ignite A Dream,” the charitable society’s fundraising initiative. (Photo submitted)
‘Ignite A Dream’ receives large donation ahead of Cloverdale fundraiser