Canada’s top FCA auto tech works at Surrey dealership

Greg Kaune (right), automotive technician and shop foreman at Go Dodge Surrey, with Jordi Tora, FCA Service & Parts Operations Manager, Western Canada. (submitted photo)

An auto technician at Go Dodge Surrey has won a competition to become top tech in Canada for the FCA company.

Greg Kaune, a North Delta resident, has worked at the dealership on 120th Street since 2005, and is shop foreman there.

In recent months, Kaune got top marks in a series of written and hands-on tests to earn a trip to Ontario for a national competition against auto techs from three other regions in Canada.

In a written, closed-book test, he earned the highest mark to become national winner.

On Tuesday (Oct. 22), Kaune was presented with his award by Jordi Tora, regional parts and service manager for FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles).

“Today, at this point, I’m actually quite proud of it,” Kaune said. “It is quite an honour when you think of how many techs try to qualify for this, and also meeting the other finalists. It’s a lengthy process.

“I’ll try do it again next year, or try to do it, because it’s such a cool experience,” he added.

As a MasterTech Challenge regional winner, Kaune’s five-day trip to nationals in September included two days of racing with the Skip Barber school at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, in Bowmanville.

“That was a bonus for the winners,” Kaune said. “It was amazing.”

Kaune said he was proud to represent Go Dodge Surrey and B.C. in the regional and national competitions, and also thankful for having the time off work to participate in them.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

