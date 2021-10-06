Michael Kovrig, centre, embraces his wife Vina Nadjibulla, left, and sister Ariana Botha after arriving at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Two Canadians who were imprisoned in China for nearly three years are home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Michael Kovrig, centre, embraces his wife Vina Nadjibulla, left, and sister Ariana Botha after arriving at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Two Canadians who were imprisoned in China for nearly three years are home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada shrugs at China’s application to join Pacific Rim trade agreement

Canada says China will only be permitted entry into the CPTPP if it meets the “high standard” required

Canada is giving China the cold shoulder over its interest in joining an 11-country Pacific Rim trading bloc that is viewed as an important gateway to diversifying Canadian trade with other Asian countries.

A spokesman for International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is aware of China’s desire to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership but has yet to have any discussion with the People’s Republic about that.

Chris Zhou says China will only be permitted entry into the CPTPP if it meets the “high standard” required by member countries.

Canada’s language on China’s potential ascension to the pact mirrors the stance taken by Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, after he was sworn into power on Monday.

Trade analysts say Canada should vocally oppose China’s entry to the trade pact that also includes Australia, Brunei, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

They say the safe return to Canada of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor gives the federal government more leeway to vocally oppose China joining the pact.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Senator accused of being China’s ‘mouthpiece’ worries about rise of anti-Asian racism

Chinatrade

Previous story
South Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ painted white

Just Posted

Cloverdale Chamber director Scott Wheatley is seen in 2020. Wheatley said a new workforce development initiative between Invest Vancouver and Amazon Web Services is coming to Lower Mainland post-secondary institutions. “It has the potential to prepare thousands of students for jobs in the growing tech sector.” Wheatley sits on the board for Invest Vancouver. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Invest Vancouver to collaborate with Amazon Web Services to promote tech sector jobs

Olympic gold-medal rower Lisa Roman speaks to students at the University of the Fraser Valley on Sept. 10. Growing up, Roman learned to figure skate at North Surrey Arena and also danced with the XBa company. (Photo: Gibi Saini/UFV Athletics)
Olympic-gold rower Lisa Roman built strength from figure skating, dance in Surrey

Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Newton in the 12200-block of 80 Avenue Tuesday night (Oct. 5, 2021). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
One dead after Surrey shooting

Surrey City Councillor Mandeep Nagra. (Submitted photo)
Surrey councillor denies conflict of interest in property deal