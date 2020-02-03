Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi. (File photo: The Canadian Press)

Calgary mayor Nenshi in Surrey for City Leadership Series talk

‘This is an opportunity to obtain new ideas for Surrey,’ says Surrey Board of Trade CEO

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi will be in Surrey on Feb. 12 to speak at a City Leadership Series event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade.

This year, the series will see mayors from different cities speak about their economic development initiatives, transportation infrastructure, arts and culture infrastructure and other topics.

The luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 12 will be held at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

“This is an opportunity to obtain new ideas for Surrey,” Anita Huberman, CEO of Surrey Board of Trade, said Monday.

Nenshi was sworn in as Calgary’s 36th mayor in 2010 and was re-elected in 2013 and 2017.

• RELATED STORY, from Oct. 2019: Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide.

“Like Surrey, Calgary is young, diverse and growing,” says an event advisory posted to businessinsurrey.com.

“For his work, Mayor Nenshi was named a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum, was awarded the President’s Award from the Canadian Institute of Planners, and received the Humanitarian Award from the Canadian Psychological Association for his contributions to community mental health. In 2013, after his stewardship of the community during devastating flooding, Maclean’s magazine called him the second-most influential person in Canada, after the Prime Minister. He was also awarded the 2014 World Mayor Prize by the UK-based City Mayor’s Foundation as the best mayor in the world.”

Tickets for the Feb. 12 event are $65 for board members, and $75 for guests. For details, visit businessinsurrey.com.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jan. 31 is the most common day to quit your job

Just Posted

Mental health a cross-Canada conversation for White Rock students

RCMPTalks event connected students from Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories and more

Calgary mayor Nenshi in Surrey for City Leadership Series talk

‘This is an opportunity to obtain new ideas for Surrey,’ says Surrey Board of Trade CEO

South Surrey light display raises $44,000 for food bank

Couple plans to ‘do it big’ one more year

Surrey photo exhibit to showcase life in the 1950s

Surrey Archives highlighting work of three local photographers

Surrey RCMP investigate sudden death in Cloverdale

Cause of death still under investigation, police say

Two young men found dead, third still missing in Sooke

The three men were last seen at a home in Sooke on Friday night around 11 p.m

Victim-impact statements to be presented in front of Abbotsford cop killer

Oscar Arfmann, guilty of killing Const. John Davidson, back in court on Monday

Searching Sun Peaks for missing 14-year-old snowboarder

Carson Hadwin took a shuttle to Sun Peaks on Sunday, Feb. 2 but did not catch the shuttle home

Air Canada flight due to make emergency landing in Madrid

Madrid residents posted videos online showing a plane flying unusually low

Climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The teen has encouraged students to skip school to join protests demanding faster action on climate change

Weekly earnings on the rise in B.C., but remain behind the rest of Canada

Non-farm payroll employees in British Columbia earned an average of $1,011 per week in November 2019

Canadian evacuees from China to be quarantined at Ontario military base

The number of Canadians who want to flee the Chinese province afflicted by the virus climbed to 325

Chiefs beat 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl 54

Kansas City scores 21 unanswered points in fourth quarter

The Quest for perfection: How dog sleds get technical for a 1,000 mile Yukon race

“A wooden sled and you hit something, it’s pretty hard to fix and you’re very likely out of the race”

Most Read