Calgary mayor Nenshi in Surrey for City Leadership Series talk

‘This is an opportunity to obtain new ideas for Surrey,’ says Surrey Board of Trade CEO

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi will be in Surrey on Feb. 12 to speak at a City Leadership Series event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade.

This year, the series will see mayors from different cities speak about their economic development initiatives, transportation infrastructure, arts and culture infrastructure and other topics.

The luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 12 will be held at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

“This is an opportunity to obtain new ideas for Surrey,” Anita Huberman, CEO of Surrey Board of Trade, said Monday.

Nenshi was sworn in as Calgary’s 36th mayor in 2010 and was re-elected in 2013 and 2017.

• RELATED STORY, from Oct. 2019: Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide.

“Like Surrey, Calgary is young, diverse and growing,” says an event advisory posted to businessinsurrey.com.

“For his work, Mayor Nenshi was named a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum, was awarded the President’s Award from the Canadian Institute of Planners, and received the Humanitarian Award from the Canadian Psychological Association for his contributions to community mental health. In 2013, after his stewardship of the community during devastating flooding, Maclean’s magazine called him the second-most influential person in Canada, after the Prime Minister. He was also awarded the 2014 World Mayor Prize by the UK-based City Mayor’s Foundation as the best mayor in the world.”

Tickets for the Feb. 12 event are $65 for board members, and $75 for guests. For details, visit businessinsurrey.com.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter