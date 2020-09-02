‘Business resiliency’ the focus of Surrey awards in a year of COVID-19

A “Resilience Edition” of the Surrey Business Excellence Awards is planned this fall.

Nominations are now sought for the 2020 awards, which are given annually.

“Realizing that this year has been one of incredible hardships among the business community, but also one that has brought the community together in a way we haven’t seen before, a focus will be made on business resiliency and a sense of community,” says a post on the Surrey Board of Trade’s website (businessinsurrey.com). “Additionally we will recognize excellence in innovation, environmental business practices, and international trade.”

The nomination deadline is Sept. 30 for the eight award categories, which include Business Resilience Award in three areas, Not-For-Profit/Association Resilience, Business Person of the Year (any leadership role), Environment and Business Award, Innovation and an International Trade Award.

“Anyone can nominate a business or individual for a Surrey Business Excellence Award and self-nominations are accepted,” event planners note. “A Surrey Board of Trade membership is not required, although the business must have a Surrey business license.”

Charan Sethi, a developer who has built up Whalley over the past two decades, was named Surrey’s Business Person of the Year in 2019, during an event held last November at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. The 21st annual gala was emceed by broadcaster Keri Adams.

Other award winners in 2019 were Beta Collective Inc. (1-10 Employees category), Zenterra Developments Ltd. (11-40 Employees), Cloverdale Paint Inc. (41+ Employees), Kids Play Youth Foundation (Not-for-Profit/Association of the Year), Arcade Party Truck Ltd. (New Business of the Year), Hassib Sarwari, Afghan Kitchen (Young Entrepreneur of the Year) and Safer Schools Together (Corporate Social Responsibility).

Meantime, Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 award winners will be recognized during a “digital reception” for the 10th annual event on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with CBC broadcaster Dan Burritt as emcee, Isabelle Mercier as a guest speaker and “a special appearance” by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Biographies of all the award winners are posted to businessinsurrey.com.



