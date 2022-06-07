Black Press Media’s in-person career fair to feature 75 employers, 500 opportunities

Black Press Media’s career fair takes place on June 23, at the Langley Events Centre (7888 200 St.), from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (File photo)

After two years of virtual events, Black Press Media is excited to welcome back job seekers and those looking to make career moves to its in-person Langley Career and Post-Secondary Education Event.

Taking place at the Langley Events Centre in the field house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 23, there will be over 75 exhibitors collectively offering 500 opportunities for work. Employers include those in the industries of: retail, transport, warehouse, office admin, trades, financial, social services, government, hospitality, and more.

Ranee Pal, events marketing manager, said she’s excited to get back to Black Press Media’s roots and bring these live hiring events back into the community, especially as they are needed more than ever in today’s difficult market.

“There’s been a big shift, and these events are needed to help employers to find local talent,” she said. “The team at Black Press Media is committed to working with the businesses that are so important to the infrastructure of our communities, we are proud to play an integral roll.”

Past events pre-pandemic included crowds of anywhere between 1,500 to 2,500 job seekers.

For more details, visit the event’s details online, email events@blackpress.ca or call 1-855-678-7833.

