The South Surrey-White Rock Chamber of Commerce’s annual general meeting is set for June 23 and will feature a keynote address from Black Press Media president and CEO Rick O’Connor. (Chamber of Commerce Facebook photo)

Black Press Media CEO to speak at South Surrey White Rock chamber AGM

Chamber of Commerce event planned for June 23

The South Surrey-White Rock Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual general meeting next week, and the keynote speaker will be longtime media executive Rick O’Connor.

The event, which will be held virtually, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23 from 4-5:30 p.m. The event will review the year, as well as be used as an opportunity to welcome new members.

O’Connor is the president and CEO of Black Press Media – parent company of Peace Arch News – and is a longtime resident of the Semiahmoo Peninsula. He is also a director of News Media Canada and America’s Newspapers, and is also a past-president of the Suburban Newspapers of America and past director of the B.C./Yukon Community Newspaper Association.

• READ ALSO: Peace Arch News ad sparks discussion about importance of community newspapers

He is also a past chair of the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation, and is one of the founders of the softball program at the University of B.C.

“We feel fortunate to have him address our members and the business community at the Chamber’s AGM,” a news release from the chamber of commerce reads.

For information or tickets to the AGM, visit www.sswrchamber.ca/events


editorial@peacearchnews.com
White Rock

