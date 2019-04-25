Black Press Media career fair in Surrey brings traditional job hunting in digital age

Career fair is on now until 6 p.m., at the Cloverdale Agriplex in Surrey

The Black Press Media Extreme Education Career Fair is underway in Cloverdale, bringing back traditional methods of job hunting in an otherwise digital age.

Job seekers have access to nearly 100 different companies across dozens of industries, from convenient stores to landscaping to office-based work.

Alana Chan with Bimbo Canada, formerly Canada Bread, said having a booth allows to make face-to-face connection that isn’t as common in the age of online applications.

“We know that everything has moved into a digital stream and we want to bring back a little bit of tradition – be on the ground, give away some free product and answer any questions anyone may have regarding our vacancies,” she told Black Press Media.

“It’s a great opportunity just to have that interaction, learn more from their background, our history,” she said, “and talk about everything as opposed to just reading it.”

Thursday’s career fair is on now until 6 p.m., at the Cloverdale Agriplex. Follow the link for more information: Surrey Black Press Career Fair.