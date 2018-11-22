Guildford Town Centre.

SHOPPING

‘Black Friday’ hours at Surrey’s two largest shopping malls

‘We have been bombarded with calls’ says marketing rep at Guildford Town Centre

Retailers at Surrey’s two largest shopping malls will open early, and stay open later, on so-called “Black Friday.”

Nov. 23 this year is considered a special day for bargain-hunters, in line with the American tradition of post-Thanksgiving Day deals.

“It seems consumers are very excited about Black Friday this year as we have been bombarded with calls regarding our special hours tomorrow,” Kiran Deol, Guildford Town Centre’s marketing co-ordinator, told the Now-Leader.

Doors at the mall in Guildford will open at 7 a.m. Friday, with H&M, Disney, Hudson’s Bay and Old Navy stores set to open at that time, according to a post at guildfordtowncentre.com.

A number of other retailers will open at 8 a.m., including Aldo, Atmosphere, Bath & Bodyworks, Bluenotes, Boathouse, Children’s Place, Fairweather, Forever 21, Hollywood Boutique, Nike, Presotea, Saje, Sport Chek, The Gap and Tip Top. Others, including RW & Co. and Soft Moc, will open at 9 a.m. All other retailers at GTC will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

At Central City Shopping Centre, the mall will start business at 8 a.m. Friday and remain open until 9 p.m. The hours on Saturday are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with Sunday hours from 11 a.m to 6 p.m.


