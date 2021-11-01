Jimmy Pattison, chairman and CEO of The Jim Pattison Group. (Photo: The Jim Pattison Group)

Bids start at $25K for lunch with Jimmy Pattison in Surrey Hospitals Foundation fundraiser

An “exclusive private lunch” with business leader Jim Pattison is being auctioned as a fundraiser for Surrey Hospitals Foundation.

This month’s “Lunch with a Leader” charity auction campaign will raise money to upgrade the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre in Surrey.

Minimum bids are set at $25,000 for the month-long online auction, launched Monday (Nov. 1).

The auction website lunchwithjp.com includes a series of “qualifying questions” during the bidding process.

“This is an exciting chance for you and five guests to attend an exclusive private lunch with Canadian business icon Jim Pattison,” says a webpost.

In September, Pattison pledged $4 million in matching donations to help Surrey Hospitals Foundation’s fundraising goal of $8 million for the purchase of “critical diagnostic medical equipment” for the hospital centre.

Pattison’s charity lunch is inspired by similar events hosted by American business tycoon Warren Buffett.

For the Surrey Hospitals Foundation auction, the winning bidder will lunch with Pattison and guests “at a location in Vancouver to be determined by Mr. Pattison and the successful bidder,” according to a news release.

“I’m proud to be supporting the Surrey Hospitals Foundation and the Surrey Outpatient Centre, especially with it helping so many people living in Surrey and the Fraser Valley since it first opened 10 years ago,” stated Pattison, chairman and CEO of the Jim Pattison Group.

Opened in 2011, the 188,000-square-foot Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre was built at a cost of $237 million, “to relieve pressure on the health-care system by consolidating the services that don’t require an overnight stay at SMH, into one stand-alone facility.”

• READ MORE: Pattison gives $5 million and his name to new hospital.

• READ ALSO: Pattison: From one dealership in ’61 to $7.2 billion in sales


