Bed Bath Beyond returns as an online retailer

Overstock.com after a purchase of the box store is bringing it back in a online format

Bed Bath & Beyond is making its resurgence as an online retailer. It closed its doors for good on June 30, 2023, after declaring bankruptcy protection and waiting for a sale.

They were purchased by U.S retail merchandiser Overstock.com has made the name change to Bed Bath & Beyond here in Canada. They have begun selling products that Canadians would know and love from the original box store but in an online marketplace instead.

Overstock.com CEO said the name change needed to happen because the original name confused consumers into thinking they are a liquidator, thus Bed Bath & Beyond made a comeback here in Canada. The company says the relaunch has gone on really well and they have added roughly 600,000 bed and bath items to their inventory.

Cloverdale Pharmasave to celebrate 40th anniversary with customer appreciation day

A man walks past Cloverdale Pharmasave Aug. 1, 2023. Cloverdale Pharmasave is celebrating its 40th year of being in business and will hold a special celebration and customer appreciation day Sept. 9. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Pharmasave to celebrate 40th anniversary with customer appreciation day

Crescent Beach lifeguards assisted police with the recovery of a dead body Monday; the cause of death has not been confirmed, but is not considered suspicious, say police. (Geoffrey Yue photo)
Body recovered at Crescent Beach in South Surrey late Monday afternoon

In "Turning Red," first of the Movies Under the Stars at Holland Park this Saturday evening (Aug. 5), a teen girl transforms into a giant red panda whenever she gets overly excited. See listing under Movies, below.
SURREY EVENTS: 'Turning Red' first among Movies Under the Stars, and more

Dawn Petten and Christopher Allen in "The Birds the Bees," among Arts Club Theatre Company plays touring to Surrey in the coming months. Set in adjoining bedrooms, the play is a Canadian comedy about "love, lust, beekeeping and the artificial insemination of turkeys." (Photo: Moonrider Productions/Arts Club)
23 shows in Surrey's next Presentation Series starting in mid-September