A White Rock senior who lost her retirement savings through ‘low-risk’ investing is among 146 clients of a Surrey-based financial firm that’s alleged to have violated the B.C. Securities Act.(File photo)

A White Rock senior who lost her retirement savings through ‘low-risk’ investing is among 146 clients of a Surrey-based financial firm that’s alleged to have violated the B.C. Securities Act.(File photo)

BCSC alleges Surrey-based firm violated Securities Act

White Rock senior who lost her retirement savings among 146 clients affected

The daughter of a White Rock senior who lost her retirement savings through what she was told was “low-risk” investment is speaking out following news that officials with a Surrey-based financial firm are facing a hearing before the B.C. Securities Commission.

“She lost everything,” the daughter – who asked to remain anonymous to protect her mother’s identity – told Peace Arch News Monday (Dec. 21).

“It’s hurt her a lot.”

In a news release issued Dec. 8, BCSC alleges that a former registered investment fund manager and portfolio manager with Chartwell Asset Management, as well as two directors, “failed to exercise sufficient care, diligence and skill in calculating the value of one of its funds, and did not ensure that the fund was a suitable investment for clients.”

At issue is an arrangement in which the majority of the assets of a fund managed by the firm – the Magna High Income Fund – “were loaned to Health Capital Receivables Funding Special Purpose Corporation I, by 2011.

“The loan arrangement bore several indicators of risk,” the release states. “Health Capital missed payments or was late making payments, requested an extension or modification of the payment schedule, and didn’t provide information about its finances.

“The BCSC alleges that Chartwell calculated the net asset value of the Income Fund without having sufficient information about Health Capital. Chartwell also failed to re-evaluate the Income Fund’s valuation despite the risk indicators.”

After Health Capital defaulted on the arrangement in 2017, Chartwell suspended client redemptions from the Income Fund, the release continues.

BCSC alleges Chartwell “violated the B.C. Securities Act’s requirement that investment fund managers exercise ‘the degree of care, diligence and skill that a reasonably prudent person would exercise in the circumstances.’”

It also attributes the violation to directors Gregory Paul James Cameron of Surrey and Wah Bo Chew of Burnaby “because they authorized, permitted or acquiesced in the alleged misconduct.”

Advising representatives and chief compliance officers Matthew Evans Cameron of Surrey and Eric Mayrhofer of Coquitlam, the release states, are alleged to have “caused 146 clients to be invested in the Income Fund without having sufficient information about the Income Fund’s loan to Health Capital.”

“By doing so, they breached their duty to take reasonable steps to ensure that the investment was suitable for those clients.”

The White Rock woman’s daughter said her mom, a retired nurse nearing 80 years of age and known for her compassion throughout her health-care career, is among the 146 affected clients. Advised to take out a home equity loan to fund investments, she lost $58,000 and the ability to enjoy retirement in the way she had planned, the daughter said.

They have no expectations of recovering the funds, the daughter said, but hope that sharing the experience will help others avoid similar losses.

Noting the allegations have not been proven, the release adds that Chartwell surrendered its registration as an investment fund, portfolio manager and exempt market dealer in January 2020.

A date for the BCSC hearing is to be scheduled in February.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

InvestingSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wood products pricing surge expected to persist, raising 2021 house, renovation costs

Just Posted

A White Rock senior who lost her retirement savings through ‘low-risk’ investing is among 146 clients of a Surrey-based financial firm that’s alleged to have violated the B.C. Securities Act.(File photo)
BCSC alleges Surrey-based firm violated Securities Act

White Rock senior who lost her retirement savings among 146 clients affected

(Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police arrest suspect in alleged sex assault

Police say two boys were assaulted by a male teen Dec. 20 outside Tsawwassen’s South Delta Secondary

Mrs. Claus continued her tradition of reading a Christmas story to students at the Surrey school district, but virtually this year. (Image: surreyschools.ca)
Mrs. Claus reads a Christmas story to Surrey students

Tradition began more than a decade ago

Photo by Kevin Hill Surrey Now Various stock photos of the Surrey Memorial Hospital.
32 cases linked to Surrey Memorial Hospital COVID-19 outbreak

Fraser Health says there have been no deaths

A mixed-car train rolls along the waterfront between White Rock and Crescent Beach in this shot captured a few weeks ago by Erik Seiz. (Erik Seiz photo)
Fiery U.S. derailment fuels argument to move rail off Semiahmoo Peninsula waterfront

‘It most certainly could have been a really big disaster’: rail relocation advocate

Latest B.C. Centre for Disease Control data show ages between 20 and 40 are the highest group for new cases, as vaccination rolls out across the province. (B.C. government)
B.C. turning a corner on COVID-19 as Christmas arrives

Younger adults still seeing the most new infections

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll nears 800 in B.C.; 5,600 people have received first dose of vaccine

Nineteen people died of the virus in the past 24 hours

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Heavy snow falls as people walk on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro says 240,000 customers hit by province’s first winter storm

It says crews have been working around the clock since then

The dogs and puppies seized from the property included Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, Poodles and Australian cattle dogs. Photo SPCA
Owner of animals seized from Princeton-area could face fine up to $250,000

The owner of the farm sought to reclaim animals from BC SPCA

Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.
Closing arguments in January at hearing for Abbotsford school stabbing

Killer of Letisha Reimer argues that he is ‘not criminally responsible’

The Edmilao family, including Apollo and his younger brother, Francis, moved to Canada in the 1970s. (Edmilao family/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Code Name: Big Red – B.C. soldier with NORAD helps Santa get around the globe safely

The annual NORAD Tracks Santa program features a soldier who grew up in Langley

Most Read