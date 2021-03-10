The Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The Bank of Canada will provide a window into its thinking on the economy as it makes an announcement about its trend-setting rate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The Bank of Canada will provide a window into its thinking on the economy as it makes an announcement about its trend-setting rate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 0.25 per cent

Bank points to new, more transmissible variants of COVID-19 as the biggest risk to an economic recovery

The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 0.25 per cent, saying economic conditions still require it even if things are going better than anticipated.

In a statement, the central bank says it expects economic growth in the first quarter of 2021 to be positive, as opposed to its previous forecast in January for a contraction to start the year.

The bank’s senior decision-makers say resilience in the economy has to do with consumers and businesses adapting to new rounds of lockdowns and restrictions.

The statement also points to a stronger-than-expected housing market as a driver of an expected rise in real gross domestic product for the first three months of the year.

But the central bank warns of considerable uncertainty about the path of the pandemic that muddies longer-term economic outlooks, including how long it will take for the labour market to recover from historic losses last year.

The statement from the bank also points to new, more transmissible variants of COVID-19 as the biggest risk to an economic recovery, warning localized outbreaks could “restrain growth and add choppiness to the recovery.”

The bank says its key policy rate will stay at 0.25 per cent until the economy recovers and inflation is back at its two per cent comfort zone, which it doesn’t see happening until 2023.

The statement from the central bank also says it will continue its quantitative easing program, which is a way for central banks to pump money into the economy.

CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes writes that the communique from the bank fell short of pulling forward the timing of when the economy may heal enough to raise rates, which many experts now believe could occur late next year.

The key policy rate has been at 0.25 per cent for almost exactly one year after the central bank cut rates three times last March at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing it to the lower effective bound, meaning the lowest it can go.

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to release its updated economic outlook late next month as part of its quarterly monetary policy report.

READ MORE: Canada to benefit from U.S. rebound, says OECD

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronaviruseconomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Why skilled immigrant women continue to be shut out of B.C.’s booming tech sector

Just Posted

Horses and drivers practice at Fraser Downs March 4. Harness racing is set to resume March 17 at the Cloverdale track and run until April 30. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Harness racing to return to Fraser Downs

Season set to begin March 17

Seed and Stone received council approval to open a cannabis retail store in the old Giraffe Restaurant building. (Seed & Stone rendering)
Cannabis retail store approved for White Rock beach

Seed and Stone to open up across the street from the pier

Fraser Health has declared an outbreak at Fleetwood Place, according to an information bulletin Tuesday (March 9). (Photo: fraserhealth.ca).
Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey long-term care facility

Meantime, outbreak is over at Fleetwood Villa

Delta City Hall. (James Smith photo)
Alcohol comsumption to be allowed at some Delta parks

Coun. Kruger’s motion based on successful pilot in Port Coquitlam, which became permanent last month

Staff at L.A. Matheson Secondary take part in a “Red 4 BCEd” walk-in Tuesday morning (March 9, 2021). The walk-ins are meant to raise awareness for better health and safety protocols throughout B.C. schools. (Photo: Annie Ohana/Twitter)
Surrey teachers, staff take part in ‘Red 4 BCEd’ walk-ins

It’s meant to raise awareness for better health, safety protocols during the pandemic

The one-month pilot will begin March 6 on a 60-foot articulated bus and two double-decker buses. (TransLink)
VIDEO: TransLink testing out air-sanitizing technology to kill COVID-19 germs

The month-long pilot program launched Saturday using three buses, two being double-deckers

Southern resident orca calf J58, born to mother J41 in September 2020, is confirmed to be a female. (Photo by Jeanne Hyde/Center for Whale Research)
It’s a girl: Gender revealed of second orca calf born to J Pod last fall

Six-month-old southern resident orca J58 photographed from shore March 6

(File)
Police tase man allegedly trying to stab people with uncapped needle in Vancouver

Police said the man resisted arrest

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The 2020 dip in Canadian fuel prices was short-lived, with prices in Metro Vancouver now climbing to around 150 cents per litre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Gas prices at many Metro Vancouver pumps nearing $1.50/litre

Gas analyst Dan McTeague expects the cost to continue to soar – to $1.60 per litre this May

The Brown Swiss cows inside Creekside Dairy’s barn on a rainy spring day in 2019. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: When it comes to cows, you are what you eat

The second in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum poses with an example of a Surrey Police cruiser after his State of the City Address at Civic Hotel on May 7. (File photo)
District of Kent worried policing changes in Surrey could affect local budget

The Surrey RCMP is being disbanded and replaced with a new municipal police force

Michael Yellowlees and his dog Luna continue on their journey through Port Alberni after a couple of interviews on a soggy Friday, March 5, 2021. Yellowlees left Tofino four days previously and intends to walk to Newfoundland and Labrador to raise awareness for a Scottish environmental charity. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Kilted Scotsman launches walking trek across Canada in B.C.

Michael Yellowlees departs Tofino to raise funds for endangered Caledonian Forest

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

Plaintiff from Nanaimo also asked for 500,000 Tesla shares, private audience with the Queen

Most Read