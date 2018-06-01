Backpack designer Herschel Supply opening 1st tore in Vancouver’s Gastown area

Lyndon Cormack founded the brand in 2009 with his brother Jamie

Backpack and luggage company Herschel Supply Co. says it is opening its first bricks-and-mortar store in Vancouver’s Gastown district.

The company says the 5,000-square-foot space in a heritage building near the waterfront will have its grand opening on Saturday, June 16.

The opening represents a change in direction for Vancouver-based Herschel Supply, which has been selling its brightly coloured bags, jackets and hats online and in retail shops such as Hudson’s Bay and Nordstrom’s.

Lyndon Cormack, who founded the brand in 2009 with his brother Jamie, says the store will show customers what the brand is all about: “exploration, innovation and storytelling.”

It will include a family of figurative sculptures and video screens showing store guests “parallel realities” in locations around the globe.

The company says its products are sold in more than 70 countries and it has over 200 employees in Vancouver, New York, Los Angeles, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Herschel takes its name from a tiny hamlet in Saskatchewan where the Cormack brothers’ great-grandparents settled from Scotland.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lululemon shares surge after forecast increase, earnings beat expectations

Just Posted

Museum of Surrey ‘wants your face’

Residents invited to submit photos to be part of Cloverdale facility’s ‘massive photo mural’

Surrey, Vancouver shortlisted in $50 million traffic infrastructure competition

Joint submission to implement nation’s first “collision-free corridors” using driver-less vehicles

Bat counters wanted in Surrey

Biologist Mandy Kellner says it’s a “wonderful way” to help collect important scientific information

Serial sex assault suspect nabbed in Surrey, then released by police

Surrey RCMP say an adult male was arrested Sunday (May 27) in connection with four incidents

Feds focus on Semiahmoo Peninsula rail safety

Civic, provincial and First Nations government stakeholders invited to meeting

VIDEO: How to start thinking about a new voting system

A B.C. politicial science professor talks about first-past-the-post and proportional representation

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

VIDEO: Man recounts truck suddenly covered in ‘brown splatters’ from the sky

A Williams Lake man is wondering if the brown ‘crap’ that fell onto his truck last Saturday came from a plane as well

B.C. judge expands pipeline injunction as protesters use ‘calculated’ defiance

Justice Kenneth Affleck said he’d have some sympathy for people opposed to Trans Mountain application

Lululemon shares surge after forecast increase, earnings beat expectations

The stock rise came after Vancouver-based clothing company reported net income of US$75.2 million

VIDEO: B.C.’s minimum wage rises to $12.65

What do you think: Too much? Too little? We ask B.C. businesses, residents what they think

Entangled killer whale saved off B.C. coast

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans reminds everyone to call their emergency line whenever an animal is in trouble

Blue Jays baseball games in Tagalog language coming to OMNI Television

It’ll be the company’s first-ever baseball broadcast in a third language

Cory Vallee found guilty of first degree murder of Red Scorpion gangster

Vallee has been found guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy to murder

Most Read