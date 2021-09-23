Baby gear trade-in event in Surrey exchanges gift cards for strollers, chairs, more

A baby gear trade-in event at a Surrey shopping mall Saturday (Sept. 25) is part of a new “circular economy” initiative involving The Bay chain and marketplace startup Rebelstork.

Parents can bring in “gently used” baby and kids gear to the HBC store at Guildford Town Centre in exchange for a gift card, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Trade-in pricing will be calculated using the Rebelstork real time and instant resale estimated value technology,” says a post on rebelstork.com, which includes a list of accepted items – strollers, swings, highchairs, activity centres and more.

“Products will be accepted if they are 2017-2021 and are clean, free of stains, and have no fabric tears or deficiencies. All strollers must have working brakes, functioning safety straps, and open/close correctly. Items that are older than four years will be donated to charity.”

The upcycling event is tied to The Bay entering the resale economy for baby and kids gear via Rebelstork, which was founded in 2019 by former retail executive Emily Hosie.

“With a growing inflation rate and disrupted supply chain coming out of COVID, timing is ideal,” says a news release about the partnership. “More than 40% of parents are considering the resale value of new baby gear at the time of purchase given baby gear has such a short window of use, and more millennial parents are making sustainable choices for how they buy and resell their furniture — not only considering where their product comes from, but where it’s going.”

Saturday’s trade-in event in Guildford is one of two planned in Canada that day.

The mall is located at the corner of 152nd Street and 104th Avenue, Surrey.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

